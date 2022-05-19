RHOBH's Asher Monroe is 15 years Diana's junior and a star of the stage













The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back in 2022 for a shiny new twelfth season. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and the rest of the RHOBH ladies returned for season 12 which kicked off on May 11th. It wouldn’t be a Real Housewives show without there being drama from the season premiere and episode 2 saw the newbie to the series calling some of the cast members’ behaviour “classless”.

Diana Jenkins joined the show in season 12 and she’s dripping in Cartier panther rings in episode 2. The Neuro Drinks owner already has tonnes of fans judging by Twitter. So, let’s find out more about Diana including who her fiancé, Asher Monroe, is.

Diana Jenkins’ marriage explored

RHOBH‘s Diana Jenkins was a Bosnian refugee who arrived in the UK in 1993. By 1999 she’d met and married Barclays Bank executive Roger Jenkins.

Roger and Diana were together from 1999 to 2011 and officially divorced in 2012. Diana gained $250M in the divorce settlement and the two ended their marriage on friendly terms.

As per The Daily Mail, Roger moved on with model Elle Macpherson.

Diana and Roger have two children together, Innis, 22, Eneya, 19.

Diana joins RHOBH

RHOBH season 12 episode 2 sees Diana Jenkins join the show at Harry Hamlin’s 70th birthday party.

Diana attended the event along with her fiancé, Asher Monroe Book, who has a background in Broadway and is currently working on making music.

Speaking of meeting her fiancé, Diana said that she was single for about five minutes before she met Asher at a Victoria’s Secret event.

Taking to Twitter on May 19th, 2022, Diana said: “So blessed to be where I am today“.

Who is Diana Jenkins’ fiancé Asher?

Asher Monroe is 33 years old, while his fiancé, Diana, is 49.

The two share a daughter, one-year-old Eliyanah.

Asher is a musician and performer. He can be found on Instagram with just under 400K followers @ashermonroe. As per Asher’s Instagram page, he “first laid eyes” on Diana 12 years ago and they both appear to be very much in love.

The singer often takes to the ‘gram to share his singing videos and he also plays the piano.

Asher was born in Arlington, Virginia and he landed his first role on Broadway at the age of 7.

