Diana Jenkins' net worth makes her one of the richest of all Real Housewives shows













If there’s one thing that’s a given on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it’s that the ladies aren’t hard up when it comes to cash. Dorit Kemsley has a net worth of $50M as per Celebrity Net Worth and the website also estimates Kyle Richards’ at $100M.

Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, was cast as a friend on RHOBH and her net worth is $350M as per Celebrity Net Worth. The women don’t play small when it comes to wealth so, let’s find out more about newcomer to RHOBH season 12 Diana Jenkins and her net worth.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip | New Season Official Trailer | Peacock BridTV 9861 The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip | New Season Official Trailer | Peacock https://i.ytimg.com/vi/m_hWUMVrrd8/hqdefault.jpg 1006738 1006738 center 22403

Diana Jenkins is a newcomer to RHOBH

It’s official – The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills is back in 2022.

Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne and the rest of the Housewives are joined by Sanela Diana Jenkins in season 12.

Sanela Diana Jenkins was born Sanela Dijana Catic in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1973.

She’s 49 years old and, despite living the high life today, she came from humble beginnings and was a Bosnian refugee who arrived in London in 1993.

NO WAY: ‘This is it I’m going to die’: Dorit recounts terrifying robbery on RHOBH

Who is Diana’s ex-husband?

Sanela Diana Jenkins married British bank financer Roger Jenkins in 1999 and the two were together until 2011.

In 2012, The Daily Mail reported that Diana and her ex had a quiet divorce which involved Diana getting millions of pounds.

The report includes a comment from Roger about Diana’s settlement in the divorce: “Will she take half my money? Of course. And quite rightly so. Without her, I would not have anything like the success I have had.“

The Mail also wrote that Diana’s ex “…made his millions at Barclays, joining as a graduate trainee and earning more than £120 million in three years from 2004.“

He moved on with model Elle Macpherson after Diana and is a former rugby player and amateur runner as per The Mail.

Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Diana Jenkins’ net worth explored

As per The Daily Mail in 2012, Diana received $150M in her divorce.

She’s also the owner of a successful drinks brand, Neuro, and D Empire Entertainment.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Diana has an estimated net worth of $300M.

Not only is Diana Jenkins up there with the richest of the RHOBH cast, but she’s one of the richest housewives across the whole franchise.

Kathy Hilton has the highest net worth of the Housewives, followed by Diana, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Margaret Josephs.

OMG: See where the original cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey are now

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK