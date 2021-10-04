Did Alaskan Bush People's Rain Brown have a baby? Her family and age











Discovery docudrama Alaskan Bush People is back for season 13 in 2021. Launching on September 19th, the show features the Brown family which is now made up of Ami, Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Birdy, Rainy, Twila, Rhain, Eli, Raquell, Sophie and River. The father of the Brown family, Billy, sadly passed away in 2021.

Seeing how people survive in the wilderness is always an eye-opener for reality TV fans. From Shipwrecked to Naked and Afraid, there are tonnes of options to choose from. Alaskan Bush People has seen the Brown family expand over the years. Let’s take a look at whether Rain Brown had a baby…

Screenshot: Fun in Town with Snowbird and Rain Brown | Alaskan Bush People

Meet Alaskan Bush People’s Rain

Rain Brown is a cast member on Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People. She was born on November 23rd, 2002, making her 19 years old.

Rain has six older siblings who range in age from 39 to 27 years old.

Her full name is “Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown”.

Did Rain Brown have a baby?

No, while many of the Alaskan Bush People cast have had children, Rain hasn’t started her family just yet.

Her Instagram bio appears slightly confusing as she writes: “Member of the @alaskanbushppl family, mother to Jakson. child of God, inspirational writer, and a full time warrior.“

While Jakson could appear to be Rain’s child, he’s actually her dog. Technically Rain is a ‘dog mama’.

Is Rain on Instagram?

Yes, Rain can be found on Instagram @heroofkirrkwell with 311k followers at the time of writing.

She often shares snaps of her travels, photos of Jakson and many more pictures including her tight-knit family.

Jakson also has his own IG page @jaksonmaine which lists his full name as Jakson Maine Brown. The pup appears to be a black pomeranian.

By the looks of Rain’s Instagram account, she’s happiest when she can be with Jakson. In one 2020 post about her dog she wrote: “Happy first birthday my love, you mean the world to me. I never need when you’re by side, you make me laugh harder than I ever knew I could, you’ve given me the wonderful hard job of being your mother and I couldn’t be happier. Happy birthday my special little boy mommy loves you.“

