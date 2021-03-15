Did any of the Sister Wives get Covid? TLC fans question after latest episode!











Sister Wives viewers are wondering whether any cast members were diagnosed with COVID-19 as the current series was filmed during the virus outbreak in the US.

The pandemic situation hasn’t been easy on anyone and this is the case with the cast of Sister Wives.

Things have been hard for Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown, as they were forced to live in separate households due to self-quarantining rules.

But did any of the Sister Wives stars get Covid?

Sister Wives on TLC

Sister Wives returned for season 15 on February 14th, 2021, airing on Sunday nights.

The show, which premiered back in 2010, follows Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown, as well as their 18 children.

The current season documents life for Kody Brown and his family during the pandemic outbreak as they all need to self-quarantine because of stricter measures.

Did any of the Sister Wives stars get Covid?

No. There haven’t been any reports or official statements that any cast members have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Sunday’s episode (March 14th) of the TLC show documented how Kody and his four wives are handling the pandemic situation as they all have to live in separate houses.

Speaking to the cameras, Kody said: “I guess right now my biggest worry really is if I would have to be isolated from members of my family long-term. In my mind, part of the healing process when you’re sick is that love and nurturing you get from your loved ones. I’m not going to not go care for a wife if she’s sick. I don’t want to not hug my kids.”

Later in the episode, Janelle revealed that she would like Kody to temporarily stay away from her household during the self-quarantine period. She said that she “poses” a bigger risk for everyone else since her family members were working outside the house.

“I pose a risk point for exposure,” Janelle explained. “I think maybe I better not have Kody even come, because if for some reason we ended up infected, he would then bring it to all of you guys.”

Janelle opens up about recent dignosis

In a recent Instagram post, Janelle revealed that she was diagnosed with skin cancer, which turned out to be “non malignant” but still needed to be removed.

The Sister Wives star thanked her followers for reaching out after many of them noticed a blemish above her lip in the new season.

“Many of you have been noticing and reaching out to me about the blemish above my lip in the new episodes. I am posting this picture hopefully for awareness,” Janelle wrote.

“With the onset of COVID, my doctor’s appointment was delayed two months, but I finally had it checked out. It was a basal cell carcinoma, skin cancer, non-malignant, but it still needed to be removed,” she added.

Kody Brown opens up about the pandemic

In an interview with US Weekly in April last year, Kody revealed how the pandemic has affected his life, saying that “normal life has ceased” for all of his family members.

“We’re all working from home, however, some of us are not able to do necessary travel for work, and some of our entire industries are shut down,” he said. “Two of my wives run an online business so they are still working remotely but they aren’t able to do some of the in-person tasks they normally do. Overall there have been some setbacks and some things have slowed down significantly.”

