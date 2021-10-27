Did Catelynn Baltierra have twins? Twitter post explored











The cast of Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant rose to fame in the 2000’s on the MTV shows. Now, over 10 years on and some of the reality stars are still expanding their families today.

Catelynn Baltierra is one of the 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom OGs and she and her husband, Tyler, are still together in 2021 after tying the knot in 2015. So, let’s take a look at whether the couple have had twins…

Screenshot: Are Catelynn & Tyler Expecting? Cheyenne & Zach Make Moves! | Teen Mom OG

Who is Catelynn Baltierra?

Catelynn Lowell (now Baltierra) rose to fame on the reality television series 16 and Pregnant in 2009.

She was born in Michigan in 1992 making her 29 years old in 2021.

Since her first TV appearance, Catelynn went on to appear on Teen Mom and Couples Therapy with her husband, Tyler.

Catelynn and Tyler’s kids

Catelynn and Tyler had their first daughter in 2009 named Carolyn “Carly” Elizabeth Davis by her adoptive parents.

The couple got married in 2015 and later had three daughters – Nova (2015), Vaeda (2019) and Rya (2021).

In total, Catelynn has had four daughters. As per Page Six, the couple was hoping for a boy fourth time around but they were blessed with baby Rya.

Catelynn’s Twitter post explained

Although Catelynn has posted to Twitter writing that her latest child is actually a twin, it doesn’t appear to have been announced via her Instagram page where many posts of Rya have been uploaded.

Catelynn links to a report from “relic.news” stating that Rya is a twin but she’s also posted from the same source a story that cites that she and Tyler are getting divorced which also isn’t true.

But, all of the posts related to her fourth daughter reveal that she only had one child and there’s been no mention of her and Tyler having twins prior to the posts on Twitter in October 2021.

It doesn’t appear from her posts that Catelynn and Tyler did have twins.

