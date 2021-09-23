Did Dr Pimple Popper get cancelled in 2021? TLC show explored











Dr Pimple Popper is a much-loved TLC reality show that is centred around the work of Dr Sandra Lee. Dr Lee was born and raised in New York before attending university to become a dermatologist. Today, she’s a board-certified dermatologist.

Dr Lee has gained worldwide fame over the curse of her career thanks to her youtube channel and TLC’s Dr Pimple Popper. Viewers not only get satisfaction from her videos but there’s also a feel-good factor to her work as she relieves her patients of a lot of pain. So, did Dr Pimple Popper get cancelled? Let’s take a look…

When does Dr Pimple Popper usually air?

Dr Pimple Popper first launched in 2018 and now, in 2021, the TLC show is onto its sixth series.

As per Grounded Reason, “Season 6 of Dr. Pimple Popper premieres Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 at 9 pm on TLC, but you don’t need cable to watch.”

The show usually airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c.

Did Dr Pimple Popper get cancelled?

No, there’s no reason to believe that Dr Pimple Popper has been cancelled.

The TLC show, and Dr Sandra Lee, is extremely popular with viewers, so it’s very unlikely that the show would’ve been axed.

It’s more likely that the TLC show has come to an end for season 6. On September 22nd, 2021, season 6 episode 11 aired which saw a “top 10 countdown of the ooziest, juiciest and most epic skin extractions encountered by Dr. Sandra Lee“. It’s likely that this episode will round of season 6 as there are usually 6-10 episodes per season.

When is Dr Pimple Popper back?

For serious Dr Pimple Popper fans, it’s not good news that the show has come to an end for season 6.

However, due to its popularity, it’s very likely that the TLC show will return for another season.

New seasons of Dr Pimple Popper usually come out in the Winter and Summer, so it’s likely that if it is renewed for a seventh season, that the show will air in December 2021.

