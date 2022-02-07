No, Meri didn’t leave Kody in 2022 but Sister Wives fans want her to











Sister Wives season 16 has almost come to a close and part two of the show’s Tell-All is due to air on Sunday, February 6th, 2022. Sukanya Krishnan is hosting the three-part Tell-All and unpacking all the drama that has unfolded on the show in the past season.

Kody Brown, his four wives and 18 kids had a lot to deal with in 2022 – from Covid to arranging Christmas – there was a lot going on and it’s safe to say that season 16 didn’t come without its drama. Let’s find out more about whether Meri left Kody in 2022.

Did Meri leave Kody in 2022?

Although Meri and Kody have revealed on Sister Wives that they’ve gone through rough patches in their relationship, they’re still together.

The two aren’t legally married as Kody divorce Meri back in 2014 but they were legally married from 1990 until then.

Meri and Kody are spiritually married and share a daughter named Mariah.

In December 2020, Meri wrote in an Instagram post: “I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.”

Screenshot: Meri Sister Wives – TLC

Meri takes to Instagram to comment on her relationship

Meri is clearly a fan of taking to Instagram to clear things up when it comes to rumours surrounding her realtionship.

She wrote in a post on February 5th, 2022 that “she knows where he relationship is” and “she’s no oblivious to it“.

She also wrote that she said her relationship was “estranged” but clapped back at viewers that had made negative comments on her relationship that she doesn’t “…let things around me that aren’t ‘perfect’ get me down, because my inner peace and joy is more important to me than that“.

Sister Wives fans say Meri should leave Kody

Although Meri is confirming on Instagram that she “knows her worth“, lots of Sister Wives viewers have suggested that she should leave Kody.

One person tweeted: “Dear God Meri… There is literally nothing there! Grow some balls and leave. Life! Is! Too! Damn! Short!“.

Another said: “Meri your relationship is over with Kody, he is clearly saying it to the world. You deserve to be in a loving relationship“.

Meri…he literally said it’s emotional torture to be with you. It is time to leave this narcissist control freak!😭 #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/37wtvTv8SW — Madison Monroe (@madroe) January 31, 2022

