Zach and Tori aren't moving to the farm as dad Matt quotes 'very high' price













The Roloff family found fame as the cast of Little People Big World in 2006. As the seasons have rolled on, the Roloffs have experienced many highs and lows from Amy and Matt divorcing in 2016 to the arrival of many grandchildren. LPBW’s drama is continuing even when the cameras aren’t rolling in 2022 as Matt sells off acres of the farm.

On May 16th, 2022, Matt Roloff took to Instagram to share that he was putting some of the farm land up for sale, writing: “My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come“. However, Zach and Tori have a different take on the land sale and Zach responded to his dad publicly in an Instagram comment writing: “My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out.”

Where are Zach and Tori Roloff today?

After growing up on Roloff Farm and living in Portland, Oregon, Zach and Tori moved to Washington in October 2021.

The two had a fresh start in Washington, however, the opportunity to purchase some of the land owned by Matt Roloff came up in 2022.

Matt Roloff wrote in his Instagram post that he offered his twin boys, Zach and Jeremy: “…a substantial family discount and a ‘gift of equity’… they decided individually that the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm.“

Zach responded to his father’s Instagram post and said that it was: “…extremely misguided and false“.

Zach was ‘offended’ by his dad

In a snippet from LPBW, uploaded to TLC’s YouTube channel in May 2022, Zach spoke about the discussions had around buying part of the farm.

The north 30 acres of the farm contains some of Zach Roloff’s favourite parts including a castle, a cowboy town, a forest and a pond.

Zach said that his father came up with “excuses” and reasons why he and Tori aren’t “good enough” to run the farm. Zach said: “I was offended by the feeling, of, like, ‘you’re missing something, Zach’.“

Tori also said that it “wasn’t cool” being in the room with Matt, Caryn and Zach when they discussed the farm. She added: “I don’t wanna see anyone talk to my husband that way ever.“

Matt’s quote is too expensive for Zach and Tori

Not only was Zach offended by his dad insinuating that he didn’t have the skill set to run the farm, but Matt also quoted a price much higher than he expected for the acres of land.

Zach said that he had a “starting point” in his mind based on what Matt bought Amy Roloff out for when she left the farm.

Speaking of the quote, Zach said: “This amount was very, very high.“

As per Matt’s Instagram post, 93 acres of land still remain in the Roloff family and he wrote: “…you never know what the future might hold” for those acres. However, Zach said that the post was a: “…new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain“.

