Discovery Channel: Is Gold Rush White Water cancelled in 2021?











Is Gold Rush White Water cancelled? As series 4 of the show comes to an end, viewers ask if Gold Rush White Water will be back in 2021.

Gold Rush: White Water is a spin-off of the Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush series. The show follows gold miners “Dakota” Fred Hurt and his son Dustin as they search for their fortune.

Based in McKinley Creek in Haines Borough, Alaska, the father and son duo dredge for gold in white waters.

Is Gold Rush White Water cancelled?

No, Gold Rush White Water isn’t cancelled. Series 4 of the show came to an end on March 12th 2021.

However, it’s likely that the show will be back for series 5 even if a date is yet to be announced.

The gold mining show is clearly a hit with viewers, so it’s unlikely that it would be cancelled in 2021. According to The Cinemaholic: “If the show is renewed for another season within this year, we expect ‘Gold Rush: White Water’ Season 5 to release sometime in 2022“.

What happened to Paul Richardson on Gold Rush: White Water?

Gold Rush: White Water season 4 saw cast members Paul Richardson and his wife, Kayla Sheets, disappear from the show leaving viewers wondering whether exactly they went.

By the looks of things, Paul and Kayla won’t be returning to the show after things ended on bad terms.

According to Distractify: “Kayla revealed in November that she and Paul were forced to leave Gold Rush after a bitter falling out.“

Scott Allen, James Hamm, Ryan Cardoza, Carlos Minor, Wes Richardson are all still listed as “present” cast members on the show.

How to watch Gold Rush White Water season 4 in the UK

For anyone wishing to see the gold miners do their work in the Alaskan wilderness from the UK, Discovery Channel shows can be streamed online via Discovery+.

A Discovery+ entertainment pass costs £4.99 per month, while an annual subscription is £49.99 a year. Both options come with a 7-day free trial.

As well as Discovery Channel shows, an entertainment pass provides access to TLC shows, Animal Planet+ and more.

UK viewers can also watch the programme by using a VPN tool.

