Diva Forever: Gemma’s brother wants her to break up with Arg - meet Russell!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The nation’s favourite Essex girl, Gemma Collins, is bringing us a brand new show in 2019.

Aptly titled ‘Diva Forever’, Gemma’s ITV show follows her as she goes about day to day life, from running errands in Brentwood to cruising around the US of A.

More of an Essex queen than a girl, Gemma shows us what living really is as she gets glammed up, hits the stage to sing ‘Hey Big Spender’ and runs her own fashion boutique.

Gemma’s new show features the likes of her assistant, Laurence, James ‘Arg’ Argent, Jonathan Cheban and her family.

So, let’s meet the GC’s family including her brother, Russell.

Gemma Collins’ brother

The GC has a brother named Russell. He appears in episode 2 of Diva Forever and looks to be giving Gemma some serious words over her relationship with boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent.

He says in episode 2:

If he dumps you that’s the best thing that could happen to you.

Russell spoke out after Gemma had a premature exit from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2014.

Speaking to Heat Magazine said: “Underneath the brashness, she’s very fragile and I think this could be the final straw. She can only take so much”.

It doesn’t look as though Russell wants to be in the media spotlight as there’s no social media account of his in sight. Gemma did share a photo of Russell and her nephew, Kane, on Twitter in 2012, though.

Who is Gemma’s sister-in-law?

Gemma’s sister-in-law, Dawn, also appears in episode 2 of Diva Forever. It looks like Gemma’s gone to Dawn and Russell’s house for some advice on what she should do in her tumultuous relationship with Arg.

Gemma can be seen saying: “I’m petrified” as she cries to her family.

Dawn is on Instagram with over 350 followers as @dawn_collins71, however, her profile is private.

Gemma Collins’ parents

The 38-year-old looks to be close with both her mum and dad.

Gemma’s mum, Joan, joined The Only Way Is Essex in 2012. She’s on Twitter with almost 8,000 followers.

Her dad, Alan, is 75 years old and runs a shipping company. Gemma spoke to her dad on the phone during Diva Forever’s first episode. She asked him to deliver special Alkaline bottled water to her house every day to which he replied: “I don’t think that’s gonna happen, actually”.

WATCH GEMMA COLLINS: DIVA FOREVER ON ITVBE FROM WEDNESDAY AUGUST 7TH AT 9 PM.