Who is SAS Who Dares Wins recruit DJ O'Neal? Meet number 9 on Instagram











DJ is one of the SAS: Who Dares Wins contestants in 2021. The Channel 4 show is back for a sixth series with 21 new recruits. Let's find out more about number 9 – DJ O'Neal!

SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Sundays at 9 pm and features regular DS staff Ant Middleton, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox and Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham as well as newcomer to the show Melvyn Downes.

Of the 21 recruits who started the process, only eight remain in episode 5. The episode sees them all fighting for their place on the show as their leadership and teamwork skills are put to the test.

DJ (9).

SAS Who Dares Wins: Who is DJ O’Neal?

DJ O’Neal – AKA ‘Number 9’ on the show – is a 35-year-old father-of-two who hails from Bedford.

Speaking of his experience on SAS: Who Dares Wins, DJ said: “I have two children who, at 14 and 11, are at the age where they require a role model. I wanted to show them that you can step back and do something that you won’t necessarily succeed in.“

He also said that one of his biggest challenges going into the competition was dealing with having to listen to authority, so viewers will have to wait and see whether DJ makes it to the final rounds of the competition after episode 5 which airs on June 6th.

DJ’s hairdressing salons

DJ is currently in the middle of a divorce from his ex-wife of 13 years.

After the split, DJ changed his career path from being in banking to opening hair salons across the UK.

He’s the owner of ShortCuts hair salons which is dedicated purely to cutting childrens’ hair. DJ has ShortCuts located in Milton Keynes, Northampton, Leighton Buzzard, Sandwell, Woolwich and Leeds.

SAS Who Dares Wins: Meet DJ on Instagram

SAS contestant DJ is on Instagram @d.james30. He has around 1,400 followers.

By the looks of DJ’s Instagram page, he’s smitten with his current girlfriend, Alex. She is an ‘advanced aesthetics practitioner’.

DJ often posts photos with his two young sons and he also has a brother and a sister, judging by his IG, as well as a cute cat!

