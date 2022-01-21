Get to know 86-year-old DJ Sumirock from Netflix’s Midnight Asia











“Tokyo at night is different from the clean, efficient and orderly city of the day. It’s full of vibrancy…” are the words of Iku Okada, an author and commentator who appears on new Netflix series Midnight Asia: Eat – Dance – Dream.

Midnight Asia: Eat – Dance – Dream is available for subscribers to stream from January 20th and tells the stories of some of the most interesting people living in Asia’s megacities. During the show’s introduction, Tokyo at night is described as a place of magic and secrecy, full of neon lights, alter egos and all kinds of possibilities.

Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 7702 Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/MYH9sMe4b2Q/hqdefault.jpg 938200 938200 center 22403

Meet DJ Sumirock from Midnight Asia

Sumiko Iwamuro features in the very first episode of Midnight Asia. She’s 86 years old and holds the Guinness World Record for being the ‘Oldest Professional Club DJ’.

Born in January 1935, she reveals on the docuseries that she began DJ-ing around eight years ago.

She loves sequins, but it’s not all fun and games in Sumiko’s life, she has to work six days a week from 4 pm until 11 pm in her restaurant.

Read More: Gerrie Labuschagne from Too Hot to Handle is a pro rugby player and PT

How did Sumiko become a DJ?

During Midnight Asia episode 1, Sumiko shows off her DJ decks and reveals how it all began. She said that her friend held an event at her restaurant, a techno party, and at the party, someone asked her if she’d want to try DJ-ing.

DJ Sumirock said: “It was fun“.

After that, she went to DJ school, which she said was very difficult. Now, she performs at a monthly event called Tokyo Decadance.

Sumiko’s DJ name was chosen by her friends, combining her first and second names.

Her love of music was apparent from a young age, and Sumiko’s father was a jazz drummer in his youth. She said: “Music, to me, is one thing that is a daily essential and I cannot live without it. In my mind, music is just as important as food.“

Screenshot: Dj Sumirock Midnight Asia – Netflix

Follow DJ Sumirock on Instagram

While some could assume that as an 86-year-old, Sumiko wouldn’t have Instagram, given that she’s an international club DJ, we had to at least check whether she posts to the ‘gram. As it turns out, DJ Sumirock is on Instagram @dj.sumirock with over 1.1k followers.

Looking at DJ Sumirock’s IG page, she’s still behind the decks at 86 years old.

She can be seen on the ‘gram wearing wigs, sunglasses and hats during her nighttime job and posing with many of her fans.

See Also: How long are they on Too Hot To Handle, does the cast stay after filming?

WATCH MIDNIGHT ASIA: EAT, DANCE, DREAM ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK