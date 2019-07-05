Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

With the Love Island 2019 final slowing creeping up on us, Tommy Fury is already being touted as the season 5 winner.

The dashing 22-year-old is coupled up with Molly-Mae Hague, with the pair pulling through during the Casa Amor episodes as many other couples crashed and burned.

Having entered the villa with the title of ‘Tyson Fury’s younger brother’, Tommy has surprised audiences during his time on the ITV2 dating show.

A hardened professional boxer by trade, Tommy is ooey-gooey and a hopeless romantic inside.

So what is the blood relation between Tyson and Tommy? Do they have the same parents? What family tree do they come from?

Who is Tyson Fury?

Tyson is one of the biggest names on the international boxing scene and has been for several years.

The 30-year-old was crowned the unified heavyweight champion of the world in 2015 after defeating Wladimir Klitschko.

His record is almost flawless, with 28 wins from 29 fights and one draw. However, Tyson quit the sport in 2016 following mental health issues that lead to alcoholism, heavy drug use and weight gain of over eight stone.

Despite this, the popular British boxer made a return to the sport in June 2018 following almost three years outside of the ring.

Three wins and a draw against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder followed, with Tyson yet again a serious contender to reclaim his heavyweight titles.

Do Tyson Fury and Tommy have the same parents?

Tommy and Tyson are half-brothers.

They both share ‘Gypsy’ John Fury as their dad, who was a professional boxer in the 1980s and 1990s and equally as well-rehearsed in bare-knuckle fighting.

John has five children in total although none of them have the same mother. Tyson and Tommy have different mum’s.

More distant family also includes Hughie Fury, 24, who is also a current British heavyweight boxer with 22 wins from 24 fights.

Love Island 2019 odds

Tommy is the runaway favourite to finish Love Island as the top man, placed at 1/4.

Together, Molly and Tommy are the favourite couple to win season 5 with Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan the only other close contenders.

As it stands, there is no confirmed final date for the season although Love Island series usually air for eight weeks.

The final should air around Monday, July 29th or during the first week of August.

