Bradley Walsh’s son, Barney, has been brought to our screens in 2020. The father and son duo are back with their very own ITV show – Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad which sees them take on a variety of activities and adventures together.

Episode 1 of the second series kicked off from Wednesday, January 8th.

From bull rodeo to ice climbing, Bradley and Barney are trying it all in Breaking Dad. So, let’s get to know Barney Walsh a little more, does he have a girlfriend?

Does Barney have a girlfriend?

From the looks of Barney’s Instagram page (@barneywalsh), he may have a girlfriend.

Details surrounding his personal life are unconfirmed but Barney does look pretty cosy with model Manushi Chhillar in some of his posts.

However, there are a fair few supermodels featured on Barney’s feed. So, it’s most likely that Manushi is someone he is just friends with.

What’s his connection to Miss World?

As well as being one half of the father and son duo we see on Breaking Dad, Barney, 22, works as a host for the Miss World competition.

This explains why he can be seen chilling out with tonnes of striking supermodels on his Insta page.

By the looks of things, he filmed a documentary in 2018 – Beauty With A Purpose – which featured a variety of Miss World models.

