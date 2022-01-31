90 Day Fiancé fans say Ben doesn’t meet Mahogany because she’s ‘fake’











TLC has a treat for 90 Day Fiancé fans this year as the network releases a brand new season of the hit dating show. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days kicked off its fifth season on December 12th 2021. There’s friction between almost all of the couples, but some of them haven’t met yet since finding love online.

Ella is yet to meet her long-distance partner, Johnny, and Ben is yet to meet his 22-year-old online girlfriend, Mahogany. Now, viewers are wondering whether Ben actually does meet Mahogany during the TLC show.

Meet Ben and Mahogany

Benjamin Rathbun is 52 years old and hails from Fraser, Michigan.

He describes himself as “optimistic” and a “hard-worker” who “loves taking care of his body“. Ben is a fitness model and can be found on Instagram @benrathbun27.

As per the TLC show, Ben revealed that when he was growing up he was taught that bodies were “sinful”. Ben said that he grew up “in a fringe religion of a mainstream baptist denomination that was very much like a cult” adding: “The church controlled me and my family.“

Ben is on 90 Day Fiancé as he plans to meet his online girlfriend, Mahogany, who lives in San Bertolo, Peru.

Speaking of his girlfriend, Ben said: “Mahogany, on the surface, is just this unbelievably beautiful woman but when you get to know her you find out that that beauty is matched by wisdom and maturity. Despite the 28-year age difference, it honestly feels like Mahogany is my soul mate.“

Ben doesn’t meet Mahogany and fans think she could be ‘fake’

90 Day Fiancé viewers are introduced to Ben during season 5 episode 6. He tells his friends and family that he plans to go to Peru to meet Mahogany, however, their responses are pretty much all similar and Ben’s loved ones worry that he’s being catfished or scammed.

Episode 7 sees Ben board a plane to Peru despite Mahogany texting him to say that her “dad doesn’t trust” Ben’s “intentions” and that she’s “not wanting him to go to“.

Ben had the intention of meeting Mahogany in person and spending three weeks in Peru.

Due to Mahogany’s behaviour, some fans of the show have written her off as a real person with one viewer tweeting: “Again… there’s no white girl named MAHOGANY in PERU on this planet #90DayFiance“.

Another said: “Ben you better find a hotel… there is no Mahogany!“.

A meeting is still possible

At the time of writing, Ben and Mahogany haven’t met on 90 Day Fiancé – but there is still hope. Despite many fans and Ben’s friends and family doubting the existence of Mahogany, TLC has shared promo photos of the 90 Day Fiancé cast member, which means she must be a real person.

However, the Mahogany in the promo photo looks quite different from the images seen so far of her on social media.

Mahogany and Ben’s 90 Day experience may play out something like David and Lana’s from Before The 90 Days season 4. While David got stood up many times by Lana, the two did eventually meet on the show.

