Does David Foster play the drums, could he be Masked Singer's banana?











The Masked Singer USA is in full swing in November 2021. The Fox show features all kinds of masks for season 6 including The Baby, Beach Ball, Bull, Mallard and more! One of the Masked Singers that has got viewers puzzled this series is the Banana and Split.

One of the clues given for Banana and Split is that the Banana can play the drums. So, let’s find out more about David Foster – can he play the drums? And does this mean that he could be behind the mask?

Baking It | Official Trailer | Peacock Original BridTV 6712 Baking It | Official Trailer | Peacock Original https://i.ytimg.com/vi/hovKL4oQlaI/hqdefault.jpg 902655 902655 center 22403

Who is David Foster?

For reality TV lovers, David Foster is probably best known for being the ex-husband of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Yolanda Hadid. He was also step-father to her model daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Outside of reality TV, David is a world-renowned musician. He’s won 16 Grammy Awards during his career so far. As well as being a musician, David is a composer, record producer and music executive.

He was born in Canada in 1949, which makes him 72 years old in 2021.

Read More: How does Alter Ego work? Technology behind the show

I said this instantly and I stand by it…Banana Split is Katherine McPhee and David Foster #TheMaskedSinger — Nikki 🍁🍂 #BritneyIsFree (@nikkistigs) November 18, 2021

Does David Foster play the drums?

Although the drums aren’t David Foster’s go-to instrument, he has a working knowledge of all instruments.

Speaking to Ravinia Backstage in 2018, David said of his high school band teacher: “…he let me play the trumpet, tuba, flute, bassoon, clarinet, everything. I was good enough that I could keep up with the other kids. Every three months it was another instrument. I wasn’t great, but I got a working knowledge of all the instruments.”

Hooked On Everything also writes that David is “…proficient with the keyboard, piano, synthesizer and long list of other musical instruments.“

His true passion is for the piano, which he details on his website’s biography page. But, as a talented musician, it’s very likely that David has an understanding of how to play the drums.

The Masked Singer banana clues: Could it be David?

The Masked Singer season 6’s Banana and Split could certainly be David Foster (as banana) and his wife, Katharine McPhee (as split).

However, this is currently unconfirmed and Twitter is overflowing with ideas on who is behind the masks.

Some think that the duo has to be David and Katherine, while others have suggested that Banana Split isn’t actually a couple at all.

See Also: The Masked Singer banned these costumes for controversy

WATCH THE MASKED SINGER ON FOX EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK