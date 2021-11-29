Does Inga from Made In Chelsea have a girlfriend?











Made In Chelsea season 22 is currently airing on E4, and viewers want the latest on Inga Valentiner’s love life.

The latest season of Made In Chelsea is well underway, and viewers can’t get enough of all the drama and antics. The reality TV series follows a group of wealthy young adults along their lives in West London.

Inga Valentiner joined the cast earlier this year, and has already made her mark on the show. Viewers have been wondering if she has a girlfriend, and Reality Titbit have explored these claims…

Screenshot from Made In Chelsea’s YouTube video: ‘Inga Asks Miles How He REALLY Feels | Made in Chelsea’

Does Inga have a girlfriend?

So – let’s get into what everybody wants to know. Does Inga Valentiner have a girlfriend?

During the teaser for tonight’s episode of Made In Chelsea, we see Inga tell Ollie and Gareth that she’s met a girl. Inga says to the pair that it’s a big deal for her, as it’s the first date she’s going on with a girl.

It seems that the pair have become close, as we get to meet her on tonight’s episode of Made In Chelsea when Inga brings her date to Liv’s pool party. At the pool party, Gareth asks them if it was “instant attraction” and Inga’s date replies “of course”.

As of now, it’s not confirmed if they are official. However, they are definitely seriously dating as Inga has introduced her to the Made In Chelsea crew.

MIC: Inga recently revealed her sexuality

A couple of weeks ago, Inga revealed on the show that she wants to explore relationships with girls. In a conversation with Ollie, Inga said:

“The boy thing is kind of done. I do want to explore the girl thing more like boys don’t excite me anymore.”

Previously to this, viewers shipped Inga and Digby and were hoping to see a romantic relationship develop. However Inga said “the whole guy thing, it’s gone so badly for my entire life and it’s like why not go and explore the other side?”.

I’m 100% here for Inga moving on to women #MadeInChelsea — SpookyEnergy (@islandgal_0) November 18, 2021

Made In Chelsea fans react to Inga’s date

Inga Valentiner has recently become a favorite amongst Made In Chelsea fans. Viewers of the show have taken to social media to share their excitement about seeing Inga dating!

One Twitter user wrote: “Listen the most important part is Inga and new gyal”. Another viewer said: “Actually so happy for Inga I hope it all goes well”.

