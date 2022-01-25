Does Jeff Lutz have a daughter and did he have a racing accident?











After his tragic accident aired on the Discovery Channel last night, Jeff Lutz is on everybody’s minds.

Street Outlaws gives racing fanatics an insight into the realities of street racing. The racers on the show compete in attempt to make it on to the top ten list.

Jeff Lutz is amongst the racers on the show, and he sadly had a racing accident last year. Viewers have been wondering if the Street Outlaws star has a daughter, so let’s find out…

TLC: Darcey and Stacey are Doing It Big on the music scene

Profiled: The Black Man | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 7949 Profiled: The Black Man | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/iuUSrlH6koo/hqdefault.jpg 944217 944217 center 22403

Does Jeff Lutz have a daughter?

Jeff Lutz and his wife Christine Lutz have two children together. They have a son named Jeffrey Jr, who is also a street racer. The pair also have a daughter, who’s identity has not been revealed by either of the parents on social media or on the show.

The reason for her absence on both of these is unknown, however as her father is in the limelight, she may not want to have this same lifestyle.

Jeffery Jr has a son of his own, who Jeff Lutz boasts about across his social media platforms as his “only grandson”.

Jeff Lutz was involved in a horrific car accident

On the 9th of May 2021, Jeff crashed his 1957 Chevy whilst racing against Damon Merchant and was rushed to hospital. Jeff’s company, Lutz Race Car’s Facebook page broke the news to fans with the following statement:

“I’m sorry it’s been a crazy weekend Jeff has been in the hospital we will update everyone tomorrow thank you for your patience”

Viewers and fans got to see the crash for themselves on last nights episode of Street Outlaws, which Jeff explained was a “tough one” for him to watch.

However, fans will be happy to know that Jeff is now recovered and has no long-term injuries.

I know I’m not the only one crying after watching Jeff Lutz wreck that car, then listen to him re-live what happened. #streetoutlaws #so405 — CC (@Az49erGirl) January 25, 2022

Hopefully Jeff Lutz is okay

#StreetOutlaws — Cole Outlaw (@Cole_Outlaw) January 25, 2022

DISCOVERY: The Street Outlaws salaries are even more supercharged than their cars

Street Outlaws: Jeff and Christine Lutz

Jeff has been married to his wife Christine since the 1st of August 1989. There have been no rumors or speculations around their marriage, and they seem to have a very happy relationship.

Jeff shares Christine across his social media accounts. Last August, he captioned a photo of the pair on Facebook saying: “32 years ago this beautiful woman said I do . Happy anniversary honey”.

Whilst they don’t have any children living with them at home anymore, they do have an adorable pup called Max to keep them company.

WATCH STREET OUTLAWS MONDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHTS ON DISCOVERY AT 10 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK