Does Kylie Jenner have fake boobs? Surgery timeline of the KUWTK star











Does Kylie Jenner have fake boobs or was she blessed with the curvaceous body her fans know and love? Let’s take a look at just how much surgery the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan may have had.

The Kardashian-Jenners are famed for their incredible physiques. A quick glance at Kim Kardashian’s workout routine is enough to make anyone wince but are their bodies all-natural? Let’s take a look at the ever-changing body of the youngest of the family, Kylie Jenner.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Does Kylie Jenner have fake boobs?

Yes, Kylie Jenner is thought to have had breast augmentation surgery.

Older photos of the KUWTK star show a flatter-chested Kylie, whereas nowadays she’s sporting a fuller bust.

Kylie hasn’t come out and spoken publicly about having a breast augmentation, but she did post a photo and a short video to IG promoting her Kylie Skin SPF body oil on February 5th 2021. The Instagram post caused her followers to ask whether she’s had some work done – and if so, where, so that they could get the same!

Speaking alongside her best friend Anastasia ‘Stassi’ Karanikolaou, on her YouTube channel in 2019, she addressed any surgery rumours. Speakingof breast enhancement, Kylie said: “I’m not against it, but right now it’s not for me”.

Does Kylie have fake teeth?

Kylie Jenner’s appearance, like many people, has changed a lot since viewers first met her as a child on Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 1. She was just 10 years old when KUWTK launched and she’s now 23.

However, Kylie has spoken publicly about opting for some cosmetic work including lip filler. She’s also had her teeth done.

According to CapitalFM, “Kylie got veneers at 18 years old, working with Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Dr Kevin Sands who’s worked on Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe’s teeth”.

Kylie Jenner’s before surgery photos

Any fans of KUWTK will have seen the changes that Kylie has made over the years. She has also been publicly featured on some surgeons’ IG accounts including Dr Sands when she got her new teeth in 2018.

Kylie in 2014 looks different from Kylie today and we can assume that’s mainly due to lip filler and her new veneers.

The KUWTK star has previously dismissed rumours that she had bum implants and said she had gained weight since her younger days and that she also “knows her angles”.

Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage

