While the majority of us are setting up for hibernation in the UK, others are jetting out to Oz.

A rabble of celebrities, ranging from Caitlyn Jenner to Jacqueline Jossa are about to endure some time in the I’m A Celebrity Jungle. Bush Tucker trials and gruesome challenges await!

I’m A Celebrity kicks off its nineteenth series in 2019 from Sunday, November 17th.

The show is set to kick off at 9 pm on its home of ITV. Myles Stephenson is one of the famous faces ready to give I’m A Celeb a whirl.

So, let’s get to know Myles Stephenson, girlfriend, career and more!

Who is Myles Stephenson?

Myles Stephenson is one-quarter of R ‘n’ B boyband Rak-Su.

The group competed and won The X Factor in 2017. Today, Rak-Su are touring and performed at Watford Palace Theatre on September 19th 2019 as well as Birmingham’s o2 academy in October.

They have been releasing new music in 2019 including ‘Rotate’ and ‘La Bomba’.

Myles Stephenson – girlfriend

Prior to entering the I’m A Celebrity Jungle, Myles was dating ex-Love Islander Gabby Allen.

The pair got together in September 2018 but it looks like things headed south when Gabby found Myles sexting in August 2019 according to The Sun.

Myles has also been linked to another ex-Love Islander, Malin Anderson, however, they were never an official couple.

Now, he’s headed into the Jungle a single man. Things could get awkward for Myles and Eastenders’ Jacqueline Jossa as Gabby Allen is not only Myles’ ex but she was also said to have a fling with Jacqueline’s husband Dan Osborne.

Meet Myles on Instagram

Of course, mega-star Myles is on Instagram. And if you’re not following the boyband member already, you can find him on Insta as @mylesraksu with around 360,000 followers.

He’s also on Twitter under the same handle with a following of over 63,000.

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE FROM SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH ON ITV

