









Netflix is a go-to streaming service for reality TV shows and Ink Master is a reality competition series that anybody art fans can get into. The competition show originally aired on Spike, but now, seasons 3 and 4 of the show are available to watch on Netflix.

Season 4 features contestants with years of experience in the field including Gentle Jay, Halo, Melissa Monroe, King Ruck and co. However, some viewers have had issues watching season 4 from start to finish in 2021. Does Netflix’s Ink Master season 4 have missing episodes?

Does Netflix’s Ink Master season 4 have missing episodes?

Ink Master season 4 aired all the way back in 2014 but the show is ready for viewers to watch in 2021. Seventeen talented tattoo artists compete to win the show and bag themselves a $100,000 prize, a feature in Inked Magazine and the title of Ink Master.

However, for some viewers, it seemed that episode 6 of the series wasn’t available to watch.

There may have been technical difficulty in viewing episode 6 initially, but the Netflix series appears to have all of its episodes available to view now. There are 12 episodes of season 4 available to watch at the time of writing.

Did Ink Masters season 4 have another episode?

Ink Masters season 4 is made up of 12 episodes on Netflix, however, it appears that the original series had 13 episodes in total.

As per Distractify, one of the episodes may have been removed from the season.

A Reddit thread was created on the topic of season 4 episode 6 being removed from Netflix for “legal reasons” in 2020, but it seems that episode 6 “Artist Slaughter” is available to watch on Netflix now.

Did Ink Masters season 4 episode 8 get removed from Netflix?

Although a Reddit thread exists from 2020 that highlighted that Ink Masters season 4 episode 6 was unavailable at one time, it seems that it’s actually Ink Masters season 4 episode 8 that isn’t on Netflix in 2021.

As per IMDb, Ink Masters season 4 episode 8 “Find your Beach” features a Flash Challenge.

The Ink Master YouTube page writes that Ink Masters season 4 episode 6 is called “Find your Beach” and features the following description: “The remaining 13 artists are tested in the Corona Flash Challenge by having to tattoo each human canvas with their own “personal beach“.

It’s possible that due to the Corona brand being linked to this episode, it may have been removed from the series, however, this is currently unconfirmed.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Netflix for comment on why the episode may have been removed.

