As the judges greet the bakers during season 4 episode 1, Tom said: “As you know, Christmas is all about a child being born and Noel has just become a father again, so I am here in his place.” So, let’s find out more about the host’s family life. Does Noel Fielding have a wife and how many children does he have?

Does Noel Fielding have a wife?

No, Noel Fielding doesn’t have a wife but he has a long-term partner called Lliana Bird.

Lliana Bird is also known as ‘Birdy’ and hails from London. She was born on August 17th, 1981 making her 40 years old in 2021.

Noel is seven years older than his partner at 48 years old. He and Lliana have been together since 2010.

Is Lliana Bird on Instagram?

Yes, Noel’s partner is on social media.

Follow Lliana on IG @llianabird where she has almost 30k followers.

She often takes to the ‘gram to share her ‘lazy mum recipes’ as well as post the odd photo of her family. She took to IG on June 20th, 2021 and captioned a photo of Noel and her father: “To the two absolute greatest dads, your girls adore you x x“.

Lliana is also on Twitter under the same handle with around 23k followers.

How many children does Noel have?

Noel and Lliana have two children together. Their first-born daughter, Dali, arrived in Spring 2018 and their second daughter, Iggy, was born in 2020.

During The Great British Baking Show: Holiday season 4, episode 1, Matt Lucas revealed that the show had been filmed back in May.

Given that Noel and Lliana’s second child, Iggy, was born in October 2020, it’s likely that he was busy looking after his young family at the time of filming. Iggy would have been around seven months old.

