Does Phil Wang have a partner? Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future fans want to know!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Channel 4 knows no bounds when it comes to providing some insightful docu-series. Now, in February 2020, a brand new documentary is heading our way with Kevin McCloud as presenter – Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future.

Kevin looks to be ditching Britain’s Grand Designs for a look at what the future of the world could be like.

Episode 1 of the three-part series kicks off from February 12th at 9 pm on Channel 4.

Accompanying Kevin in his role during episode 1 are three comedians, Alice Levine, Phil Wang and Jon Richardson. So, does Phil Wang have a partner? Let’s get to know him a little more.

Who is Phil Wang?

Phil Wang is a comedian who appears on Channel 4 series, Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future in February 2020.

Phil was born to an English mother and a Chinese-Malaysian father on January 22nd 1990. You can follow Phil on Instagram under the handle @wangpix where he has around 40,000 followers.

From scanning his Twitter account, it seems that Phil will be reporting from China during the documentary.

Hey everyone. @Kevin_McCloud sent me to China but not in a UKIP way. #KevinsRoughGuidetotheFuture starts tonight at 9pm on @Channel4. Here’s a clip of me eating actual cockroaches out of respect for my elders 🇨🇳🦗 pic.twitter.com/2Iaf2spKbf — Phil Wang (@PhilNWang) February 12, 2020

Crazy Delicious: How to make the BBQ Watermelon – viewers crave smoked meat creation!

Does Phil have a partner?

By the looks of his social media accounts, Phil doesn’t have a partner.

He and a fellow comedian, Fern Brady, look to have some kind of narrative that they’re boyfriend and girlfriend going on Instagram, however, we can’t confirm that this is the case.

In a 2012 interview with Varsi TV, when asked what single thing would improve his quality of life, Phil said: “A wife, a good wife with childbearing hips.”

Phil Wang and Rachel Riley

Making light of his failed attempts at bagging himself a girlfriend, Phil opted for flirting with Rachel Riley on 8 Out of Ten Cats in 2017.

Phil was a guest on the Channel 4 show. Following the regular format, each guest was asked what their mascot was for the episode.

Phil brought with him his old formula book from university. He said: “I spent last night poring over this to come up with the perfect maths-based pickup line in which to ‘woo’ Rachel.”

The pickup line unsurprisingly didn’t work: “Rachel, if a train leaves Manchester for London at a speed of thirty metres per second at 12:20 pm and another train leaves Birmingham for Newcastle at a speed of forty-five meters per second, half an hour later, will you go out with me?”

INTERESTING STUFF: How Does 8 Out of Ten Cats work? Is it scripted?

WATCH KEVIN MCCLOUD’S ROUGH GUIDE TO THE FUTURE ON CHANNEL 4 FROM WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 12TH AT 9 PM.