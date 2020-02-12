  1. Home
Does Phil Wang have a partner? Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future fans want to know!

Channel 4 knows no bounds when it comes to providing some insightful docu-series. Now, in February 2020, a brand new documentary is heading our way with Kevin McCloud as presenter – Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future.

Kevin looks to be ditching Britain’s Grand Designs for a look at what the future of the world could be like.

Episode 1 of the three-part series kicks off from February 12th at 9 pm on Channel 4.

Accompanying Kevin in his role during episode 1 are three comedians, Alice Levine, Phil Wang and Jon Richardson. So, does Phil Wang have a partner? Let’s get to know him a little more.

Phil Wang partner

Who is Phil Wang?

Phil Wang is a comedian who appears on Channel 4 series, Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future in February 2020.

Phil was born to an English mother and a Chinese-Malaysian father on January 22nd 1990. You can follow Phil on Instagram under the handle @wangpix where he has around 40,000 followers.

From scanning his Twitter account, it seems that Phil will be reporting from China during the documentary.

Does Phil have a partner?

By the looks of his social media accounts, Phil doesn’t have a partner.

He and a fellow comedian, Fern Brady, look to have some kind of narrative that they’re boyfriend and girlfriend going on Instagram, however, we can’t confirm that this is the case.

In a 2012 interview with Varsi TV, when asked what single thing would improve his quality of life, Phil said: “A wife, a good wife with childbearing hips.”

Phil Wang and Rachel Riley

Making light of his failed attempts at bagging himself a girlfriend, Phil opted for flirting with Rachel Riley on 8 Out of Ten Cats in 2017.

Phil was a guest on the Channel 4 show. Following the regular format, each guest was asked what their mascot was for the episode.

Phil brought with him his old formula book from university. He said: “I spent last night poring over this to come up with the perfect maths-based pickup line in which to ‘woo’ Rachel.”

The pickup line unsurprisingly didn’t work: “Rachel, if a train leaves Manchester for London at a speed of thirty metres per second at 12:20 pm and another train leaves Birmingham for Newcastle at a speed of forty-five meters per second, half an hour later, will you go out with me?”

 

WATCH KEVIN MCCLOUD’S ROUGH GUIDE TO THE FUTURE ON CHANNEL 4 FROM WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 12TH AT 9 PM.

