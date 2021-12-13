Does Porsha’s Family Matters star Dennis McKinley have a new girlfriend?











Porsha Williams may have left The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2021, but she’s launched her very own show on Bravo – Porsha’s Family Matters. Porsha, her sister Lauren, mom Diane and Porsha’s new fiancé, Simon Guobadia, all-star in the Bravo series.

Porsha’s ex, Dennis McKinley, also appears on Porsha’s Family Matters. Having all the family members combined for a trip to Mexico in season 1 could result in disaster. So, let’s find out more about whether Dennis McKinley has a new girlfriend in 2021.

Dennis and Porsha’s split

Speaking of Porsha’s new relationship on Porsha’s Family Matters, Dennis said that his former fiancé “moves fast” and has provided viewers with something of a timeline to give people an idea of when their break up happened.

Porsha and Dennis called things off in the summer of 2020 although Dennis has said on the show that things weren’t officially over until January 2021.

Following her split from Dennis, Porsha moved on to Simon Guobadia, who she’s now engaged to.

Does Dennis McKinley have a new girlfriend?

Although there’s been talk of Dennis bringing plus ones to events like Porsha’s birthday, the mystery woman hasn’t made an appearance on Porsha’s Family Matters so far.

While Porsha and Simon sat side by side at the table during her 40th birthday, Dennis and his mom sat at the end of the table.

It doesn’t seem that Dennis has an official girlfriend in 2021. Dennis’ mother made a speech during the dinner that she’d like Dennis to find someone special in the future, as Porsha had done with Simon.

Viewers’ think Dennis and Porsha still have feelings for each other

During Porsha’s Family Matters, Dennis has made jokes that the “baby father” is never really out of the picture and he also said to Porsha during a one to one dinner that he still loved her.

Porsha’s Family Matters fans have taken to Twitter to suggest that Porsha and Dennis still have feelings for each other, one person wrote: “Raise ya hand if you think Porsha still got feelings for Dennis.“

Another said: “Porsha is still in love with Dennis. End of story.”

If ol boy can’t see Porsha still got MAJOR feelings for Dennis after watching this back, he highly in denial and likely using her ass too #PorshaFamilyMatters #RHOA pic.twitter.com/7d0rkJD8Xn — 👑B. Scibona👑 (@Empress_ive_Bri) December 13, 2021

