Does Saffron Lempriere have kids? Get to know the TOWIE series 28 star











Does Saffron Lempriere have kids? Viewers are confused as she had a chat with Amy Childs in episode 1 of the new series concerning their ages and kids. So, let’s get to know Saff a little more.

TOWIE is back in 2021 for a 28th series. As always, there are new sorts on the scene, a shedload of agg and enough drama to go around. At the centre of the drama in series 28 is Saffron Lempriere.

Prior to joining the cast, Saffron was well-acquainted with TOWIE cast members past and present including the GC, Kate Ferdinand and Amber Dowding.

Screenshot: TOWIE series 28 episode 1 – ITV

TOWIE: Who is Saffron?

Saffron Lempriere is a permanent cast member on ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex.

She’s 28 years old and celebrates her birthday on June 4th making her a Gemini.

Saffron has appeared on TOWIE since season 23 in 2018. She also starred in TOWIE legend Gemma Collins’ spin-off show Gemma Collins: Diva España in 2018.

This is My House: Trailer - BBC

Gemma and Saffron used to be besties but as it stands the two are no longer on good terms.

See Also: Twitter reacts to Ella and Pete on TOWIE

Does Saffron Lempriere have kids?

By the looks of things, reality TV star Saffron doesn’t have any children.

She has a dog named Dolly, which essentially seems to be Saffron’s furbaby. We can estimate that Saff bought Dolly home in September 2020.

Saffron looks to have a lot of friends and appears close to her family from taking a look at her social media profiles. Saffron and her TOWIE co-star Bobby Norris look to be especially close friends.

Meet Saffron on Instagram

A quick glimpse of Saffron’s Instagram will show anyone and everyone that she’s an Essex girl through and through.

The 28-year-old clearly loves to look after herself and posts all kinds of photos including her house renovation, skincare routine and cute winter walk snaps.

Saffron seems to enjoy the odd selfie and also posts to IG many photos of her adorable puppy, Dolly. Judging by her Instagram page, we could assume that Saffron is single in 2021 – however, there could be a mystery man that she’s keeping under wraps in her life.

Read More: Who is Rem Larue from TOWIE? Meet the DJ!

WATCH THE ONLY WAY IS ESSEX ON ITVBE EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK