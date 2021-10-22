Siesta Key: Does Juliette Porter have a new boyfriend, who is Clark Drum?











MTV’s Siesta Key has been airing since 2017 and four years and four seasons later, it’s still going strong. The cast of the show have their personal lives featured each episode. Everything from marriages to baby showers, break ups and make ups are shown on the MTC series.

Some of Siesta Key’s main cast members include Madisson Hausburg, Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes and more. Juliette Porter is also a recurring cast member on the show. So, does Juliette Porter have a new boyfriend? Let’s take a look at who her wedding date, Clark Drum is…

Screenshot: Juliette Porter Instagram stories – IG

Who is Juliette?

Juliette Porter rose to fame on Siesta Key in 2017. She also appeared on Celebrity Page from 2019 to 2020.

Juliette was born ‎on July 7th, 1997, in Florida, which makes her 24 years old in 2021.

She previously dated Bachelor in Paradise star Robby Hayes. During her early days on Siesta Key, Juliette was in a relationship with Alex Kompothecras.

Read More: See where the Love is Blind Brazil couples are now

Who was Juliette’s last boyfriend?

After splitting up with Siesta Key cast member Alex, Juliette ditched her regular “bad boy” type for “nice guy” Sam Logan.

Juliette and Sam began dating in 2019, however it appears that they broke up in 2021. YouTuber Elle Bee suggested that the pair broke up due to drama with Sam’s ex-girlfriend in one of her videos.

While Jules and Sam are no longer a thing, their Instagram posts still remain live and they may still be on amicable terms as they still follow each other on social media.

Screenshot: Juliette & Sam’s Relationship Timeline | Siesta Key

The Challenge | Spies, Lies & Allies Official Super Trailer | MTV BridTV 4155 The Challenge | Spies, Lies & Allies Official Super Trailer | MTV 843789 843789 center 22403

Does Juliette Porter have a new boyfriend?

October 21st, 2021, saw two Siesta Key cast members, Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto get married.

And while some may have thought that single Juliette would attend the event alone, she appeared to show up to the wedding with a date.

Judging by Juliette’s Instagram Stories from the big day, she had a dapper-looking brunette as her plus one for the wedding.

It’s currently unconfirmed whether the man is Juliette’s new boyfriend or whether they simply attended the wedding together.

Get to know Clark Drum

The man pictured with Juliette at the wedding is Clark Drum.

He can be found on Instagram with 8.6k followers under the handle @clarkdrum.

Clark is based in Florida and judging by his Instagram page, he’s a very outdoorsy, well-travelled guy who enjoys the finer things in life, to us, he seems like Juliette’s dream guy! So, it’s definitely possible that the pair are dating in 2021.

See Also: Get to know the cast of 2021 Netflix series Insiders

WATCH SIESTA KEY ON MTV EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK