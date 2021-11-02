Does Sukihana from Love and Hip Hop have kids?











Sukihana is one of Love and Hip Hop Miami’s main cast members. However, we don’t see a lot of her family life on the show…

Love and Hip Hop Miami season 4 is currently airing on VH1, with all the latest scandals and drama in the Miami music scene.

Amoungst the cast are many famous names, such as Trina, Trick Daddy, Bobby Lytes, and Sukihana.

Sukihana brings the entertainment to Love and Hip Hop Miami, and Reality Titbit have done some digging to get to know her a little better.

We’ve found out if the reality TV star has any kids, and explored her relationship with her momager.

VH1: Net worth of Bobby Lytes revealed

Love & Hip Hop: Miami | Supertrailer BridTV 4347 Love & Hip Hop: Miami | Supertrailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/nCZni7nHDVE/hqdefault.jpg 847979 847979 center 22403

Does Sukihana have kids?

American rapper Sukihana is a mother of three children.

She has two sons and one daughter.

Sukihana had her first born when she was just 18 years old, however she didn’t let that stop her from perusing her dreams.

During season 3 of Love and Hip Hop Miami, we got to meet two of Sukihana’s children, and saw her son explain that he is sad that she can’t be around all the time.

However, her children understand that this is her job, and she makes the time she does spend with them extra special.

Sukihana doesn’t have any photos of her children shared on her social media.

Sukihana kids are so well spoken. Love it #LHHMIA — beautiful. melanated. never jaded 🌸🌞 (@Not_MyGoodies) March 24, 2020

Sukihana’s family and relationships

Sukihana’s mom Lori is also her manager.

They share the same goal – for Sukihana to get on a major label.

Their mother-daughter relationship is captured on Love and Hip Hop Miami, where they sometimes clash opinions.

Earlier this season, we saw Sukihana storm off from her momager, when she told her she wants to have more kids with her then-boyfriend Kill Bill.

Her mom strongly disagreed with her having more children, as she thinks she doesn’t have the time.

The 29-year-old is currently single, after splitting from her very public relationship with rapper Kill Bill.

Before this, Sukihana previously dated Khaotic, who also features on Love and Hip Hop Miami.

LOVE AND HIP HOP: What is Neri Santiago’s ethnicity?

Sukihana on Instagram

Sukihana is very popular on social media, and has 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Her Instagram is what led her to fame, as she’s extremely open, and shows her personality through her posts.

On October 18th, she announced that her new single I Said What I Said was out for followers to enjoy.

Yesterday, she also shared her Halloween costume, where she’s living her best Elle Woods life!

WATCH LOVE AND HIP HOP: MIAMI ON VH1 MONDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK