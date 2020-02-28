Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Cue a mirage of famous faces embarrassing themselves on national telly because Celebs Go Dating is back in 2020 for a brand new series!

Season 8 kicked off from Monday, February 24th at 9 pm on E4. Life coaching duo Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson are back to assist all our fave celebrities in finding love.

Tom Read Wilson is also back as the show’s receptionist. He’s been the Celebs Go Dating since the very start – the show simply wouldn’t be the same without him! So, does Tom from Celebs Go Dating have a partner?

Celebs Go Dating: Meet Tom Read Wilson

If you’re not already acquainted with Tom Read Wilson, then prepare yourself for some impressive elocution.

The Celebs Go Dating receptionist is a man of many words – and interesting ones at that.

The 32-year-old first found fame when he appeared on singing competiton The Voice. Tom described himself during his The Voice audition as “a Thespian”. He performed “Accentuate the Positive” as his blind audition song.

Does Tom from Celebs Go Dating have a partner?

It’s currently unconfirmed whether Tom has a partner or not.

Previous series of Celebs Go Dating have seen Tom elude to the fact that he’s been single and mingling.

However, he may well be shacked up with someone in 2020.

Tom on Instagram

Tom is on Instagram as @tomreadwilson with 260,000 followers. He’s also on Twitter with over 80,000 followers.

The Celebs Go Dating star often takes to Instagram to share his ‘word of the day’ which can be anything from ‘licentious’ to ‘puerile’.

February 13th 2020 saw Tom take to Instagram to share a snap with a male friend, however, the pair may well just be work friends.

