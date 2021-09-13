Does Tom from Celebs Go Dating have a partner? Investigating the receptionist's Insta!











A familiar face from Celebs Go Dating and now Married at First Sight UK, Tom Read Wilson is always of interest to many viewers at home.

Eight couples will meet face-to-face for the very first time at the altar, as they grooms and brides try to find The One on the E4’s Married at First Sight UK

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be the trio looking to get the couples all the way through to their happily ever after.

Tom, who’s been on the Celebs Go Dating since the very start, makes an appearance on the after show, MAFS UK: Afters. But does he have a partner?

Meet Tom Read Wilson

If you’re not already acquainted with Tom Read Wilson, then prepare yourself for some impressive elocution.

The Celebs Go Dating receptionist is a man of many words – and interesting ones at that.

The 34-year-old first found fame when he appeared on the singing competition The Voice. Tom described himself during his The Voice audition as “a Thespian”. He performed “Accentuate the Positive” as his blind audition song.

He recently joined matchmaker Paul and presenter AJ Odudu for an episode on MAFS UK: Afters.

Does Tom have a partner?

It’s currently unconfirmed whether Tom has a partner or not.

Previous series of Celebs Go Dating have seen Tom elude to the fact that he’s been single and mingling.

However, he may well be shacked up with someone in 2021.

Meet Tom on Instagram

Tom is on Instagram as @tomreadwilson with 338,000 followers. He’s also on Twitter with nearly 95k followers.

The reality star often takes to Instagram to share his ‘word of the day’ which can be anything from ‘licentious’ to ‘puerile’.

In a previous Instagram post, Tom shared a snap with a male friend, however, the pair may well just be work friends.