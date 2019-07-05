Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Netflix docu-series Dope is a controversial and shocking watch, exploring the world of drugs across America and Mexico from the perspective of dealers, users and the police.

Season 3 of the show dropped online on June 28th, 2019, and has continued to earn rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

But whatever your opinion on the series, one thing that everyone can agree on is the quality soundtrack that comes with each Dope series.

Here are some of the must-download tracks from Dope season 3 and where you can download full soundtracks.

How to watch Dope season 3

The third instalment is now available on global streaming platform Netflix.

Season 3 has four episodes in total, all of which have a score of over 7/10 IMDB – Ep 1: The Devil’s Oldest Trick, Ep 2: God, Forgive Me for This, Ep 3: No Face, No Case, Ep 4: This Isn’t Miami Vice.

The only other way to watch Dope is by purchasing one of the three full series on YouTube or Google Plus.

Dope season 3: Top tracks

Dope Boy (ft. Kidd Marley): Classik

When the Devil Calls (Drumstep): Blues Saraceno & Nicholas Patrick Kingsley

The best Dope soundtracks on Spotify

There are many Netflix soundtracks on Spotify although only two of them are more ‘official’.

A complete soundtrack for season 3 is yet to be comprised although the best of the first two seasons can be found in these playlists.

The first soundtrack features 17 songs and lasts an hour while the other has 18 tracks. Both feature household names such as Linkin Park with a host of smaller artists.

A lot of the electronic music is by Extreme Music, who specialise in Electro Blues.

Playlist name: Netflix documentary “Dope” soundtracks

Netflix documentary “Dope” soundtracks Playlist name: DOPE soundtrack [NETFLIX Documentary series]

pro tip: if you need inspiration for a ‘dope’ new playlist… check out the @Netflix documentary ‘Dope’… that soundtrack is seriously… infamous..! 😈💜 — katarina 😈💜 (@katarinasinfamy) April 12, 2019

Where is the cast of Dope now?

Since filming, there have been several developments with some of the cast members involved in the show.

In February 2019, 21-year-old Ryan James Zettell was arrested for drug trafficking throughout Oakland County.

Ryan appears in season 3 episode 2 and was sentenced to three to 20 years behind bars.

A season 4 of Dope has not been confirmed although it remains firmly on the cards for Netflix in 2020.

