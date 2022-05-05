Dorinda Medley's Blue Stone Manor was once on Airbnb, now it's RHUGT2's location













A concept that Real Housewives mega fans could only ever dream of became a reality in 2021 when The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premiered on Peacock and Bravo. Combining Real Housewives from across the variety of shows including Beverly Hills, New Jersey, New York, Atlanta and more, the Ultimate Girls Trip is Bravolebrity goodness at it’s finest.

The RHUGT is back for a second season in 2022 and the confirmed cast lineup is set to see some serious drama go down. Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks and more housewives are getting together at Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor in The Berkshires. So, let’s find out more about the show’s location which was once on Airbnb.

Dorinda Medley owns Blue Stone Manor

Eight ladies from across the Real Housewives shows are set to cohabitate at Dorinda Medley’s property, Blue Stone Manor on RHUGT2.

Bluestone Manor is now her weekend home. When she was a child, Dorinda said to E! News in 2016 that she used to pass the Manor and tell her father that she’d own it one day.

The property was bought for her as a wedding gift in 2005 by her late husband, Richard Medley.

How much was Blue Stone Manor?

Blue Stone Manor was built in 1902 and it’s located in western Massachusetts.

The New York Post reported in 2021 that Richard bought Blue Stone Manor for $2.115 million.

The property boasts nine bedrooms and sprawls over 11,000 square feet.

Dorinda once put the Manor on Airbnb

In August 2021, Dorinda Medley put Blue Stone Manor on Airbnb for two nights and asked for $100 per night as per The New York Post.

The Great Barrington property can still be found on the site, however, the one-off stay is listed as “no longer available“.

Dorinda listed the property as having four bedrooms and six bathrooms and the Airbnb was available for four people.

The Tudor style property has been seen many times on Bravo’s shows including Real Housewives of New York City and now, it’s the location for the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Dorinda has also opened her doors in the past to show fans the Manor at Christmastime via her YouTube channel. In 2020, she allowed Architectural Digest to take a look around Blue Stone Manor.

