Doubling Down with the Derricos - names and ages of the whole TLC family











“15 boxes of waffles, 20 rolls of toilet paper, 18 loads of clothes a week” – and that’s the just beginning of what it takes to run the Derricos’ household!

TLC’s Doubling Down with the Derricos is back for season 2 in 2021 and there’s reason to believe that the family of 14 could be expanding even more. For anyone new to the show, here’s a look at the names and ages of the whole family, from the head of the household, real estate investor Deon, to the youngest in the family, triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver.

Doubling down with the Derricos: Names and ages

The Derricos are a family of 14 who live in Las Vegas. They haven’t ever used IVF but both Karen and Deon have multiples on both sides of their families.

Karen, the mother of the family, describes a regular morning in their household as “like a ballet“.

The parents said that they spend $2500 – $3500 per month on groceries – and that’s the bare minimum!

All the children’s names begin with a ‘D’ because Deon is ‘triple D – Deon Derrick Derrico’.

Doubling down with the Derricos: Karen and Deon

Stay at home mother Karen Derrico is 41 years old.

Deon Derrico works in real estate and is nine years his wife’s senior at 50 years old.

Deon’s mother, Marian Derrico, often features on the TLC show. During season 2, Marian looks extremely unimpressed when Deon and Karen play around with the idea of having another baby.

Doubling Down with the Derricos names and ages: Darian, 15

Before Karen and Deon had multiple children, they had their first born daughter and son.

The eldest of the children is Darian. She helps her parents out with looking after all of her siblings.

Derrick, 10

The Derrico’s first-born son is Derrick.

Derrick said that the best part of having a big family was “that you have your family’s back and they have yours“.

Dallas and Denver, 9

Dallas and Denver were the first set of twins that Karen and Deon welcomed.

The parents described the twin boys as “total opposites“, Dallas being the entertainer and Denver, the boss.

Quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 7

Next, the quintuplets came along.

The quintuplets are considered a ‘medical miracle’ according to Karen Derrico. The seven-year-olds are Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz.

Diez and Dior, 4

Following the nine children they had already, the Derricos welcomed twin boys Diez and Dior in 2017.

Karen describes the boys as “the manager” and “the supervisor” because they’re always running things.

Triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver

Triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver were born in 2020. They’re now one and a half years old.

Dawsyn was nicknamed “Awesome Dawsyn” by her mother as she had to go through multiple surgeries because she had a hole in her heart. Since her surgery, Awesome Dawsyn has been doing well.

