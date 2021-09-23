Where is Dr Mercy Odueyungbo based? Practice and IG of TLC star











Brand new TLC series Dr Mercy launches on September 22nd at 9/8c. Let’s find out more about Dr Mercy. Her family-run practice, Instagram and where Dr Mercy is based now.

Dr Mercy spends her days “seeing things that doctors don’t often get to see” and changes people’s lives. In a preview for her ew TLC show she said: “I have the philosophy that we’re all brothers and sisters. If you come into a room to see me, you are automatically a family member.”

Screenshot: Dr Mercy – TLC

Meet Dr Mercy Odueyungbo

Dr Mercy Odueyungbo is a board certified dermatologist and has been for over 10 years.

As per the Chicago Defender, Dr Mercy grew up wanting to be a doctor. As a young girl she lived in Nigeria and as she got older, her family moved to the USA.

Dr Mercy appears to be a very special doctor as she has many patients who sing her praises.

Where is Dr Mercy based?

Dr Mercy lives and works in Chicago.

The TLC show is filmed at her won dermatogloy practice named Lilly Aesthetics in Chicago. As per her IG page, the surgery’s address is “2500 S Highland Ave, Suite 220, Lombard IL”.

As per the Chicago Defender, “Dr. Mercy’s husband runs two very successful practices while she focuses on the patients.“

Dr Mercy has a three-year-old daughter named Lilly, which is likely where she got the inspiration from for her dermatology practice’s name.

Meet the TLC star on Instagram

Mercy can be found on Instagram @mercyod with almost 6000 followers.

For anyone who is squeamish, Dr Mercy’s IG page probably isn’t for you. So, be warned that there’s some graphic content on her ‘gram. Many of the patients who appear on Dr Mercy’s new show look to have been featured on her Instagram page.

Besides her surgery-related posts, Dr Mercy also takes to IG to share adorable photos of her family. As well as promoting her business, Mercy shares posts in relation to one of her passions of skin care and also shows off her latest available treatments.

