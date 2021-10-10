Get to know Nat Geo's Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet on Instagram











Yukon, Alaska is home to tonnes of different animal species, as well as many residents and their pets. Dr Oakley is the woman on hand to assist will all kinds of creatures great and small despite having to work in sub-zero temperatures.

Let’s find out more about Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet, from her Instagram and TikTok, to her family life and husband. Here’s a look at who the vet is…

Watch Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet in 2021

Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet kicks off with a brand new series in 2021.

Airing on Nat Geo Wild, Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet has been airing since 2014. Now, the vet has her 10th season in 2021.

Season 10 episode 1 “You Ain’t Nothin’ But a Hound Dog” aired on October 9th and the show airs each week on Saturdays.

Speaking of the land she covers with her job, Dr Oakley said on KUSI News: “We cover an area in Alaska, and also part of Yukon, Canada… so it’s a pretty big area.“

Dr Oakley Yukon Vet

Dr Michelle Oakley is a vet who lives and works in Alaska. She’s been the focus of her own National Geographic show for the past seven years.

Dr Oakley is married. She and her husband, Shane, got married in Hawaii on December 10th, 1992 as per The Cinemaholic.

Together Shane and Michelle have three daughters, Sierra, Maya and Willow. The three girls are on Instagram, follow Dr Oakley’s kids under the following handles: @mayaoakleyy, @sierraoakleyy and @willowoakleyy.

Meet Dr Oakley on Instagram

Dr Oakley can be found on Instagram @yukonvet with around 80k followers.

She’s also on Twitter under the same handle with 20k followers and TikTok with around 66k followers.

The vet shows off her action-packed life on TikTok where she has over 515k likes. From hatching ducklings to her own adorable pet pug, there’s no end of content on Dr Oakley’s social media pages.

WATCH DR OAKLEY, YUKON VET FROM OCTOBER 9TH ON NAT GEO WILD.

