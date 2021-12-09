Get to know Dr Pimple Popper’s dad as he appears on Christmas Special











TLC series Dr Pimple Popper is insanely popular – so much so that the show has its own Christmas special airing on December 8th, 2021. Here to wish everyone a “Merry cyst-mas” is talented dermatologist Dr Sandra Lee. Dr Pimple Popper is not only great at her job but she’s willing to work the whole year round, too.

There’s one person who shows up at her office this festive season to make sure that she’s not overworking at that’s Dr Pimple Popper’s dad. So, let’s find out more about the TLC star’s family.

Dr Pimple Popper’s dad appears on the Christmas special

On December 8th, 2021 Dr Pimple Popper brings ‘popaholics’ a dose of their favourite viewing – all kinds of things being popped and removed…

The festive special is super satisfying for some but gut churning for others. But, more important than anything else, the work that Dr Pimple Popper carries out is life changing for her patients.

In a preview released by TLC, it’s clear that there are people looking out for the doctor who looks after everyone else – and that’s her dad.

Dr Pimple Popper’s dad enters her office with a ukelele and plays his rendition of Christmas classic ‘O Holy Night’, which is enough to bring a tear to anyone’s eye!

Her dad asks if she’s still working as says that she shouldn’t work so hard as it’s Christmas.

Dr Pimple Popper says to her dad: “Thankyou dad that was beautiful“.

Awww…@DrPimplePopper's dad is going to make us cry!! 🧑🏼‍🎄Don't miss the #DrPimplePopper holiday special TONIGHT at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/810IHrriM9 — TLC Network (@TLC) December 8, 2021

Who is Dr Pimple Popper’s dad?

On Dr Pimple Popper’s festive episode, Dr Sandra described her father as a “wise man” and an inspiration to her.

Her dad, Soon Lee, is a retired dermatologist who moved from Singapore to New York a year before Sandra was born in order to complete his dermatology residency.

Dr Pimple Popper is Chinese while her father comes from Singapore and her mother from Malaysia.

Dr Sandra Lee’s family explored

Speaking to her father on FaceTime on her YouTube channel back in 2020, Dr Sandra Lee said that she has at least one brother and she also has children herself, making her parents grandparents.

Her father is not only a talented doctor himself, but he’s also a musician and Dr Sandra revealed that he helped arrange a song called ‘Malaguena’ many years ago.

Dr Sandra is married to a dermatologist Jeffrey C. Rebish and they have two teenage sons.

