Dr. Pimple Popper: Dr. Sandra Lee treats a Epidermoid cyst











Dr. Pimple Popper fans are patiently waiting for season 7, for all the latest with Dr. Sandra Lee helping patients with their unique skin conditions.

The TLC show has recently finished it’s sixth season, and if you just can’t enough of it there’s another way you can see her latest popping’s. Dr. Pimple Popper is not only known for her TLC show, but also as a YouTuber.

Dr. Sanda Lee has her own YouTube channel, where she gives fans an insight into her life as a board-certified dermatologist. Last week, she posted a video removing a Epidermoid Cyst on the back of a patients neck…

What is a Epidermoid cyst?

Epidermoid cysts grow under the skin, and are identified as small, hard lumps. These cysts are benign, and occur commonly amongst adults.

Epidermoid cysts rarely cause health problems. However, some patients sometimes wish to have them removed due to their appearance or if they become painful.

Dr. Pimple Popper has seen plenty of Epidermoid cysts over her time as a dermatologist. She even has a YouTube video of her top pop’s of Epidermoid cysts in 2020!

How did Dr. Pimple Popper treat the cyst?

Dr. Pimple Popper, A.KA. Sandra Lee, posted a video of the removal of the cyst on her YouTube channel. If you’re squeamish then you may want to avoid that video, but don’t worry, we’ll let you know what you’ve missed out on.

Dr. Sandra Lee begins by creating a small hole into the cyst. She then starts Dr. Pimple Popper’s fans favorite part, the squeezing. She squeezes the cyst until everything is out.

She then trims the cyst down, and removes the sack inside. The hole left is then stitched up by Dr. Sandra Lee.

Dr. Pimple fans react to the removal

It’s no surprise that fans loved this removal, as the better the pop is, the better it is for Dr. Pimple Popper fans. Dr. Sandra Lee’s video of the removal already has 582,000 views after just 3 days.

One user commented: “I like to watch your videos Doctor Lee God bless you all. 🙏 you are a such great doctor”. Another user said: “Dr. Lee, your videos are the best to watch of all!”.

Some Dr. Pimple Popper fans have claimed in the comments that watching her videos has helped with their anxiety. One user said: “Ahh thank you! My anxiety is through the roof and this is what I needed!”.

