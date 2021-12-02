Here's how Dr Pimple Popper treats a Jellyfish Lipoma











Dr Pimple Popper has been airing since 2018 and due to the TLC show’s popularity, it’s already onto its sixth season in 2021. The show focuses on the work of dermatologist Dr Sandra Lee and her practice, Skin Physicians & Surgeons, based in Upland, California.

While season 6 has drawn to a close in 2021, ‘Popaholics’ can rejoice at the fact that there’s a Holiday Special airing on December 8th. Dr Sandra is the go-to dermatologist for all kinds of pimples that need to be popped. Here’s more on how she removed a Jellyfish Lipoma in 2021…

What is a Jellyfish Lipoma?

According to the NHS, a lipoma is a “soft, fatty lump that grow under your skin.”

Lipomas occur on the body wherever fat cells are present. They are benign growths, which means they’re non-cancerous and they occur due to an overgrowth of fat cells as per Medical News Today.

Lipomas don’t go away on their own, so surgical treatment is needed, often for cosmetic purposes, but also, depending on size, for practical and heath reasons, too.

How did Dr Pimple Popper treat the Jellyfish Lipoma?

During the YouTube video uploaded December 2nd, Dr Pimple Popper treats the Jellyfish Lipoma.

The dermatologist made an incision in the patient’s skin and popped out the lipoma. Dr Lee said: “Sometimes lipomas easily tear“. But, this one, in particular, stayed in a bubble form which could be how it got its ‘jellyfish’ name.

The patient that had the lipoma said that she had to stop working out because of it. But, now she can carry on with life lipoma-free! Dr Pimple Popper could be seen saying “it’s a cute one“.

Dr Pimple Popper fans react to the Lipoma removal

Within one day of posting the Jellyfish Lipoma video, Dr Pimple Popper accumulated around 150k views and many commented on the procedure.

One user wrote: “I can not believe she didn’t pop the water balloon…“. Someone else said: “That was a very satisfying lipoma removal!!“.

Another commented: “That came out super well. That clear bubble was weirdly cool. Just out of interest, why didn’t you just pop it or slice into it to drain it Dr Lee?“

