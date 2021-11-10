Get to know Dr Vivek Murthy from The View, salary and family explored











The View is ABC network’s staple talkshow. Airing weekdays at 11 AM ET, The View features all kinds of guests during each episode. From actors to singers, politicians to comedians, there’s no shortage of guests on the ABC show.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy featured on The View many times to provide his expert opinion on the pandemic and the vaccination rollouts. November 10th, 2021 Dr Vivek Murthy and actress Keke Palmer appear as guests on The View. So, let’s find out more about the US Surgeon General.

Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Who is Dr Vivek Murthy?

Dr Vivek Murthy was born in Huddersfield in the north of England on July 10th, 1977. His parents moved to the UK from Karnataka, India and when Vivek was three years old, the family relocated to the USA.

In 2021, Vivek is 44 years old and now has a family of his own. He married his wife, Alice Chen in 2015. Alice is a physician and a founding member of Doctors for America.

Vivek, Alice and their two young children, a son and a daughter, live in Washington, D.C.

Dr Vivek Murthy on The View

November 10th, 2021 sees Dr Vivek Murthy as a guest presenter on The View season 25 episode 47.

He is joining hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines on the ABC show.

As per The View’s Twitter feed, Dr Vivek is joining the show live “to weigh in on the latest headlines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Meet the doctor on Instagram

As per The Washington Post, Dr Murthy was paid over $2 million in 2020 for coronavirus-related consulting and speeches.

Although Dr Murthy has an important job, he allows people to follow him on social media. This would make sense given that he’s all about social connection, he wrote a book which was published in 2020 – “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World“.

Dr Vivek Murthy can be found on Instagram @drvivekmurthy with 24k followers. He also has a personal Twitter page @vivek_murthy where he describes himself as a “Dad, husband, doctor, author, 19th & 21st Surgeon General of the United States“.

