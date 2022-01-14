How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 online in UK, US and Aus











It’s time to slay or sashay away as RuPaul’s Drag Race is officially back in 2022. The brand new competition kicked off from Friday, January 7th. The season 14 contestants including Bosco, Alyssa Hunter, June Jambalaya, Willow Pill and more are bringing their A-Game – it’s safe to say they’re ready to fight for their place osn stage to avoid going home.

This year, RPDR will see Alicia Keys, Lizzo, Taraji P Henson, Ava Max and more guest judges help decide who gets to stay and who goes home. There’s too much going on to even miss a second, so let’s take a look at how to watch Drag Race season 14 online…

Can you watch RuPaul’s Drag Race in the UK?

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on VH1 at 8pm ET in the USA, so using a VPN tool, UK viewers can watch the show at the same time, however, it would be 1 AM in the UK when the show airs.

Alternatively, the show is available to watch on WOW Presents Plus.

The streaming service costs £4.99 per month and is available to download for many devices.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 online in the USA

Watching RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 in the USA is a little more straightforward. US-based viewers can watch the show live online via the VH1 website.

Paramount Plus and Netflix are no longer go-to places to get the latest RuPaul’s Drag Race episodes. If you want to watch via a streaming service, such as Philo, Fubo TV Sling TV, VH1 is also accessible using these platforms.

How to watch RPDR season 14 in Australia

For Australian viewers who want to get the latest RPDR episodes streaming, you can head over to Nord VPN or Express VPN to download a VPN tool and watch the series.

Alternatively, the show can be viewed via streaming service Stan. And, they’re currently offering a 30-day free trial, which means RPDR episodes totally free!

The second part of the season 14 premiere airs January 14th and viewers can get to know the remaining seven queens!

