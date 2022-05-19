Where all the RuPaul's Drag Race winners are now as All Stars 7 approaches













RuPaul’s Drag Race first launched in 2009 and in 2022 the show has been on the air for fourteen seasons. The show releases the seventh season of its spin-off show, All Stars, on May 20th. There are eight All Stars ready to be crowned the queen of all queens in 2022.

Since 2009, 14 queens have won the crown on RPDR, so let’s take a look at where the drag queens are who didn’t just come to Drag Race to slay – they came to win.

Drag Race winner of RPDR season 1: BeBe Zahara Benet

BeBe Zahara Benet was the winner of RuPauls’ Drag Race season 1 in 2009.

The Cameroonian-American drag queen is still slaying in 2022.

BeBe writes in her Instagram bio: “Another day, another slay” and has 532K followers on the platform.

As per 48Hills, BeBe has her own documentary, Being Bebe: The Bebe Zahara Benet Documentary, and she’s touring.

RPDR winner Raja now

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 3 winner Raja beat Manila Luzon in 2011 to the top spot.

Raja bagged a cash prize of $75K, a lifetime supply of Kryolan make-up, Top billing in Logo TV’s Drag Race Tour, and a crown, of course.

Nowadays, Raja can be found on Instagram @sutanamrull with 1M and she’s a contestant on All Stars season 7 in 2022.

Sharon Needles won season 4

Season 4 winner Sharon Needles hails from Iowa and is 40 years old in 2022.

With 1M followers, Sharon Needles can be found on Instagram @sharonneedlespgh.

After her RPDR win, Sharon Needles released studio albums PG-13, Taxidermy and Battle Axe.

Drag Race winners now: Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx Monsoon was the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner in 2013.

Monsoon season clearly isn’t over as she’s back in 2022 on All Stars season 7 alongside Yvie Oddly, Trinity The Tuck, Raja and co.

With 1.2M followers on Instagram, Jinkx can be found @thejinkx and she’s currently on tour in 2022.

Bianca Del Rio

In 2014, Bianca Del Rio beat Courtney Act and Adore Delano to the top spot.

Although Bianca Del Rio isn’t cast in All Stars season 7 in 2022, she is touring the world with her Unsanitized tour.

She has 2.5M followers on IG under the handle @thebiancadelrio.

Violet Chachki

RPDR’s season 7 winner was Violet Chachki.

She’s still doing drag and has 2M Instagram followers @violetchachki.

In April 2022, Violet announced that she’s an ambassador for the Farfetch beauty Global Collective.

Drag Race winners now: Bob The Drag Queen

Since winning Drag Race in season 8, Bob The Drag Queen is still doing drag six years later.

He writes on Instagram that he’s Non-Binary and can be found @bobthedragqueen with 1.6M followers.

In 2022, Bob is doing stand-up comedy, performing in Vegas and is part of HBO TV programme We’re Here.

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner: Sasha Velour

Sasha Velour was crowned the winner of RPDR in 2017, beating Peppermint and Valentina to first place.

She was born in California but is now based in Brooklyn, New York.

Sasha writes on Instagram that she’s a drag queen, artist and producer and has 1.8M followers @sashavelour.

Where is Aquaria now?

Throwing it back to 2018 and Aquaria was the winner of RPDR.

Aquaria is just 26 years old and hails from Pennsylvania. A year after winning the show, Aquaria was placed 11th on Vulture‘s list of “the most powerful drag queens in America“.

The season 10 winner writes on Instagram that she’s a DJ, drag performer, model and more and has 1.7M followers at@ageofaquaria.

Yvie Oddly

After winning RPDR in 2019, Yvie Oddly is back on our screens in 2022 as a contestant on All Stars season 7.

Yvie’s striking looks and out of the box concepts have landed her as a winner once already and now she’s back for more.

Follow season 11 winner Yvie Oddly on Instagram where she has 1.1M followers @oddlyyvie.

Jaida Essence Hall

Jaida Essence Hall won RuPaul’s Drag Race in season 12 which took place during the pandemic in 2020.

Hailing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Jaida Essence Hall is 35 years old in 2022.

Find the season 12 winner on Instagram at @jaidaehall and also see her on the new season of All Stars 7.

Drag Race winners now: Symone

Self-proclaimed “Ebony Enchantress” Symone won Drag Race back in 2021, with Kandy Muse placing second.

Symone can be seen posing next to Madonna on her IG page and also posed for Moschino in 2021.

With 1.1M followers, find Symone on Ig @the_symone.

Willow Pill

Most recently, Willow Pill took home the RPDR crown in April 2022.

Willow Pill hails from Denver, Colorado and she is the drag sister of Yvie Oddly.

Taking to Instagram following her RPDR win in 2022, Willow Pill captioned a photo: “I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was 14, and here it is…“.

