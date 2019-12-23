Dragons' Den: Where are Dinoski now? Who invested in the ski suit brand?

Olivia is a 24-year-old pizza obsessed freelance writer. As well as blogging about everything lifestyle on her Dungarees & Donuts website, she’s totally obsessed with reality TV. In fact, she’s so obsessed that she even enjoys shows like 90 Day Fiancé!

December 22nd 2019 saw a festive edition of Dragons’ Den air on BBC Two. The first pitch to take centre stage was Dinoski, the brand who offers ski wear for kids.

Dinoski was created by entrepreneurs Matt, Will and Ed who noticed a huge gap in the outdoor market. Not only this, but their suits are eco-friendly and made from recycled plastic bottles!

When the Dinoski team pitched their product, they came along with a group of kids modelling the character-based ski suits which the dragons couldn’t help but smile at. Matt, Will and Ed asked for an investment of £50,000 for 5% in their business, Roarsome, who created Dinoski.

Did Dinoski secure an investment?

The price of the Dinoksi ski suits is £185, which the Dragons’ were shocked about. Peter Jones even advised the brand that it is a crazy amount of money. With this being said, the kid’s ski suit brand on Dragons Den still received some offers on the table.

With Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman and Tej Lalvani making offers, who did Dinoski go with? Ultimately Ed, Matt and Will went with Peter Jones.

So, what has working alongside the successful Dragon brought the trio since the den?

Where are they now?

After the show, the trio actually turned down the £50,000 offer from Peter after they’d made £300,000 crowdfunding their company.

Despite the fact they no longer had a dragon along for the ride, Dinoski seems to be doing well. With a number of famous kids wearing the suits, including McFly singer Harry Judd’s daughter, Lola Rose Judd, as well as Fearne Cotton’s kids, Rex and Honey Cotton. Royals Will and Kate and comedian David Walliams, have also received suits for their children.

The brand has also made suits in collaboration with Peter Rabbit 2, Mum of Six and ClubMed. All of these can be found via their online shop here.

Dinoski suits are also available to buy in department stores such as Selfridges in London and Le Bon Marché in Paris! To read more about where the success story began for Will, Ed and Matt, their About Us page shares some interesting facts including how the ski suits are made.

