Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

There’s a strong change latest Love Island 2019 newbie Danny Williams may know Lucie Donlan.

We’ve seen both previous and current contestants admit that they knew of each other upon entering the villa, with Sherif Lanre admitting that he followed villa-mate Anna Vakili on Instagram.

This could be the case with Danny and Lucie, although the drama could be ramped up by about 10,000% as you chuck the blonde-haired surfer chick‘s ex into the mix!

Who is Lucie Donlan’s ex?

Bizarrely, Lucie Donlan went on to date a Love Island contestant from the 2018 season.

Charlie Frederick only remained in the Majorca villa for four days having struck a very un-romantic relationship with Hayley Hughes, where they both got the axe on day 14.

However, after the show and in once back in England, Charlie dated Lucie for several months.

The pair even became Instagram official with tons of kissing and cuddling photos.

Lucie Donlan and Danny Williams

It’s not known whether Danny and Lucie know each other.

However, both Danny and Lucie’s ex, Charlie, work for the same modelling agency, meaning there is a strong chance that they know of each other.

Or, better yet, they’ve already exchanged steamy glances at a drunken modelling party they both attended!

Both Charlie and Danny model for London-based Nevs Models and have even worked together in the same shots.

Danny Williams: 6ft 1, chest 39, waist 32.

Charlie Frederick: 6ft 1, chest 40, waist 32.

Watch Love Island 2019 every night!

Each new episode of Love Island 2019 airs from Sunday-Friday on ITV2 at 9 pm.

After each episode, there is an extra show called Love Island Aftersun that airs at around 10 pm.

A highlight show recaps also all of the best action from the week every Saturday night at 9 pm.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND 2019 FROM SUNDAY-FRIDAY ON ITV2 AT 9 PM