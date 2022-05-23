Drew Sidora calls out RHOA editors on Twitter over missing wedding ring













The Real Housewives of Atlanta are back in 2022 and season 14 is giving all the relationship drama Bravo fans could dream of. Sunday nights are now officially reserved for keeping up with Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and co and the RHOA isn’t disappointing viewers when it comes to throwing shade, reads and serving looks.

Season 14 episode 4 sees the cast members head out for dinner in New York and things head south pretty quickly when relationship issues crop up. Drew Sidora tweeted after the episode aired saying that RHOA “editors throw top tier shades” with a wedding ring emoji, so let’s find out more…

Sanya asks where the wedding rings are

The RHOA stars sit down for dinner in NYC in episode 4 and Sanya Richards Ross asks Kandi and Drew why they’re not wearing wedding rings.

Kandi replied: “You know, I never really put it on like that, to be honest.“

Drew said that, at first, her ring wasn’t fitting after she had children but then as she lost weight, she and Ralph were “having issues” and she never put it back on.

Drew added that she was “sorry” and that she “should be wearing it“.

Both of the ladies’ husbands were wearing their rings at the table.

Drew Sidora says RHOA editors ‘throw shade’

Coming complete with a ring emoji, Drew Sidora put together a tweet to say that the RHOA editors: “…throw top tier shades” after episode 4 aired.

During the episode, a compilation of Drew not wearing her wedding ring on different occasions was shown.

In editing, timestamps were added to the flashback clips such as “last year“.

If you think my assistant was shady,

#RHOA editors throw top tier shades 😩 💍 — DREW SIDORA (@DREWSIDORA) May 23, 2022

Are Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman still married?

Yes, Drew and Ralph are still married in May 2022. The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 sees Drew and Ralph going to marriage counselling and they’re still working on their relationship.

On May 22nd, Drew took to Instagram to share a photograph of the couple with fellow RHOA stars Kandi and Todd. Both couples appear happy and both ladies are wearing their wedding rings.

Ralph and Drew have three children, Josiah, Machai and Aniya.

