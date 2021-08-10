Celebrity MasterChef: Duncan James’ face surgery revealed - here’s what he’s had done











MasterChef is back for a sixteenth series in 2021. John Torode and Gregg Wallace return along with a brand new batch of contestants ready who are to battle it out for top spot.

The celebrity lineup in 2021 includes the likes of Katie Price, Bez, Rita Simons, Su Pollard, Duncan James and many more familiar faces. Although most people will recognise Duncan James from Blue, his surgery over the years has him looking quite different judging by viewers’ reactions on Twitter.

Screenshot: Masterchef series 16 episode 1 – BBC iPlayer

Has Duncan James had face surgery?

Yes and no… Duncan hasn’t had invasive plastic surgery such as a nose job or a facelift. But, he has had filler and botox injections which are classed as cosmetic procedures.

As per The Sun in 2019, Duncan ditched botox and opted for “hydra-derma ­needling, HIFU lifting, peptide revitalisation and a kinetic lift” with London-based dermatologist, Pietro Simone.

Another report from The Sun reveals that Duncan has had jawline and cheek fillers as well as skin-smoothing mesotheraphy.

Dr Vincent Wong carried out the injections. Duncan had “Allergan UK filler injections in his cheeks and jawline to strengthen to the facial structure and fight early signs of ageing.“

Read More: Where is Celebrity MasterChef 2021 filmed?

Duncan was “prepared for trolling” before MasterChef

Given Duncan’s cosmetic procedures, he already predicted that viewers of the show would have something to say about his appearance in 2021.

As reported by Attitude, Duncan said on Good Morning Britain: “Probably after MasterChef I’m gonna get a load of abuse because I had a bit more weight on there, and had a bit of Botox before I went in…“.

He added: “So I have got a bit of the old eyebrow thing going on because it hadn’t settled. So one thing I’ve learned is, never go on national television with fresh Botox!“.

MasterChef 2021 | Trailer – BBC Trailers BridTV 1338 MasterChef 2021 | Trailer – BBC Trailers https://i.ytimg.com/vi/GDz2RgD6FLk/hqdefault.jpg 723581 723581 center 22403

Twitter reacts to Duncan’s ‘new’ face

Many Celebrity MasterChef viewers took to Twitter on August 9th to comment on Duncan’s appearance.

One person Tweeted: “Duncan from Blue appears to have eaten Rylan Clark.”

Another viewer wrote: “What in the unlicensed silicone is going on with Duncan James’ face?“

Another said: “Duncan and Rita have the same surgeon #CelebrityMasterChef“.

However, some Celebrity MasterChef fans weren’t impressed with people’s comments on Duncan’s appearance. One person Tweeted: “Duncan James is in a vicious circle. He’ll be judged for his looks – botox or not. Cruel and judgemental people are why so many choose to get botox in the first place. Society is pre-occupied with how others look. #CelebrityMasterChef“.

Cooking with Paris: Is Paris Hilton pregnant? Netflix viewers speculate

Photo by Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF SERIES 16 FROM AUGUST 9TH AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK