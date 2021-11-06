Dustin Hurt's net worth revealed as he heads up Gold Rush White Water











Gold Rush White Water is officially back in 2021 with a brand new series. The show is onto its fifth season after launching in 2018. However, the show will return with a twist – Fred Hurt is no longer in charge. Fred’s son, Dustin, is taking the reins in 2021.

Dustin Hurt is a seasoned pro when it comes to gold mining. He’s learned from the best, given that his dad is Fred Hurt. Fred, Dustin and the rest of the Dakota Boys have all been gold mining together since season 2 of the original Gold Rush show back in 2011. So, let’s take a look at what Dustin Hurt’s net worth is nowadays…

Screenshot: As one era ends, another begins – Gold Rush Facebook

Gold Rush: White Water is back

As of November 5th, 2021 Gold Rush: White Water is back on the Discovery Channel.

The 2021 show will feature the Dakota Boys but not as viewers have seen them before.

As reported by Discovery “It’s the End of an Era for the Dakota Boys” as Dustin is heading up the team alone for the first time ever. However, his dad, Fred Hurt, will be back at some point in the future.

Dustin Hurt’s net worth explored

Speaking of his plan of action for White Water season 5, Dustin can be seen telling his father in the trailer: “I’ve invested in two crews and a second dredge, it’s time to get after this gold.“

Dustin hasn’t ever done a season without his father, Fred, but now 2021 is his time to shine. Investing in the workforce to tackle the harsh conditions of freezing plunge pools in white water rapids can’t come cheap, and neither is the machinery Dustin is having to buy in.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Dustin’s net worth is estimated at $1m in 2021.

Is Gold Rush’s Dustin on Instagram?

After a search for Dustin on Instagram, it doesn’t appear that the Gold Rush: White Water star is on Instagram.

His father, Fred, can be found @dakota_fred_hurt with around 5.5k followers.

Dustin can be found on Twitter @GoldrushDustin. However, it doesn’t seem that he’s very active on social media.

Met these amazing people today! 😃 pic.twitter.com/8ZUihWkrsx — Dustin Hurt (@GoldrushDustin) September 22, 2021

