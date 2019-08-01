Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

The Freeview TV schedule is clustered with diet, fitness and cooking programmes right now. From Eat Well, Shop Less to Eat Well, Lose Weight, there are dozens of confusingly-named diet shows on the market.

Whether you’re still chasing the perfect summer body or simply need a few easy life hacks added to your daily schedule, get ready for the latest instalment of food programmes: Eat, Shop, Save!

An ITV production, Eat, Shop, Save offers viewers the chance to get fitter, eat better and save precious pennies along the way.

Hosting the show is Ranvir Singh, a familiar face if you know Good Morning Britain. And for those who don’t…

How to watch Eat, Shop, Save

Eat, Shop, Save will follow a selection of families as their shopping and eating lifestyles face an eight-week transformation.

Takeaways are tossed to the bin, biscuits are banished from dunking and ITV nutrition and exercise experts line up to explain exactly what’s going wrong.

The series airs every Thursday night on ITV at 8.30 pm.

There are four episodes in total, airing in the same timeslot each week. Alternatively, you can catch up with the full series on the official ITV media player, ITV Hub.

Who is the Eat, Shop, Save presenter?

Ranvir is an English TV presenter and journalist, most famous for her role on Good Morning Britain as a features correspondent and news presenter alongside the likes of Sussanah Reid and Ben Shephard.

According to her Twitter, she is now the political editor on the show.

The 41-year-old has also stepped in for various ITV news programmes and started her career presenting Daybreak. You can follow her on Instagram under @ranvirtv.

Is Ranvir Singh married?

No.

As said on her Twitter, Ranvir is a proud single mum.

She married Ranjeet Singh Dehal in 2012 and they have one son together. However, a surprising GMT episode in April 2019 caught viewers off guard as Ranvir and co-host Ben Shephard discussed her marital breakdown.

Addressing the topic of whether you should look at your partner’s phone Ranvir said: “I have looked at it, once.”

Ben replied: “Is that why you are no longer together?”

Ranvir confirmed:

I can’t answer that question but I have always thought that if you ever feel you need to do that then the relationship is over because you obviously don’t trust that person. Should we end that conversation there?”

Who else is on the show?

Ranvir will be joined by chef and nutritionist Dale Pinnock, savvy shopper Kate Hardcastle MBE and fitness consultant Tom Pitfield.

