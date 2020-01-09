Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Us Brits love nothing more than a curry, be it a weekend takeaway, mid-week microwave meal, jar of Sharwood’s or homecooked extravaganza with a quick raid of the spice rack.

The Indian dish contributes more than £5 billion to the British economy with one in seven curries sold in the UK taking the form of a chicken Tikka Masala according to recent statistics.

That said, Eat Well for Less couple James, 28, and, Rianna, 23, had never found themself caught up in curry culture, not least because Rianna hates anything that tastes hot.

Fortunately, the BBC health experts on Eat Well for Less 2020 were able to create a dish that the entire family enjoyed, fusing a classic roast chicken with the flavours of a Rogan Josh curry.

And now you can make it, too!

Chicken Rogan Josh ingredients

1/2 a cauliflower cut into florets

2x large parsnips

2x large potatoes

2x tablespoons of Rogan Josh paste (not sauce)

1x whole chicken covered in Rogan Josh paste

Rost Chicken Rogan Josh method

The method of cooking is extremely simple and essentially follows the same format as roasting any whole chicken with accompanying root vergatbels on the same baking tray.

First, cut your cauliflower into florets and chop your parsnips and potatoes into large chunks. You could also use carrots to add more veg. Next, generously cover your chopped veg in Rogan Josh paste. It’s important that you buy the paste and not a Rogan Josh sauce, which is much more liquidy and used for curries. The RJ spread should cover your vegetables and you should add a little olive oil while spreading them across you baking tray.

Finally, simply spread a little more of the Rogan Josh paste across your whole chicken and add any other spices you fancy; typically salt and perhaps, and perhaps paprika.

With the chicken gently resting on top of your vegetables on the baking tray, roast in the oven on 190° for 1 hour 50 minutes to 2 hours. As standard, a whole roast chicken takes 45 minutes per kg to cook through.

The Eat for Well Less experts said that cooking a whole roast chicken could save a family up to £30 per meal if they decide to cook this recipe instead of ordering a large Indian takeaway.

