RHONY: Who is Eboni K. Williams? Age, ex-fiance, career and ethnicity explored!











Eboni K. Williams is a newcomer to the Real Housewives of New York City in 2021. So, let's get to know more about Eboni from RHONY, from her age to her career, past relationships and much more!

The Real Housewives of New York City is back for a thirteenth season in 2021. Episode 1 aired on May 4th and viewers were reacquainted with Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney as well as newbie Eboni K. Williams.

Bershan Shaw and Heather Thomson are also appearing in the 2021 season as ‘friends’ of the cast.

RHONY: Eboni K. Williams’ age

RHONY season 13 newbie Eboni is 37 years old. She was born on September 9th, 1983 and was raised by her mother.

At the age of 18, she studied at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, from 2001-2004, and gained a BA in Communications and African-American Studies as per LinkedIn.

The reality star also has a J.D. from Loyola University College of Law in New Orleans. She studied there from 2004-2007, graduating when she was 24 years old.

Where is Eboni from?

Eboni K. Williams was born in Amite, Louisiana.

She later lived in Charlotte, North Carolina while she worked at a law firm following her studies.

Today she lives in NYC’s TriBeCa neighborhood according to Bravo. Speaking of her home, Eboni said that she chose her house because of the views: “They’re just incredible. It’s just all of Manhattan right like in the palm of a gal’s hand and I love that.“

Who is Eboni K. Williams’ husband?

Eboni is joining the Real Housewives of New York City as a single woman. The 37-year-old was previously engaged to be married, however, as reported by Heavy, Eboni and her ex called things off during the pandemic.

According to Bravo TV, Eboni is currently “balancing work, dating, house-hunting, and expanding her group of friends amid a pandemic and racial reckoning”.

Eboni doesn’t have kids, unlike her castmates, but that’s not to say that she isn’t ready to meet ‘the one’ and settle down soon! She has around 160k followers on IG already, you can follow Eboni on IG @ebonikwilliams.

