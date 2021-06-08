Cartel Crew: Who is Eddie Soto? Age, nationality and Instagram of the VH1 star











Eddie Soto is one of Cartel Crew season 3’s recurring cast members. Let’s find out more about the VH1 star, from his age, relationship, nationality and more.

Cartel Crew season 3 premiered on VH1 on Monday, June 7th 2021. Eddie Soto and Kat “Tatu Baby” Flores’ storyline is a main part of the first episode. Eddie and Kat’s drama is largely centred around his documentary. The parents tried to make a go of their relationship in the past but it looks as though things are officially ‘off’ in 2021.

Cartel Crew: Meet Eddie Soto

Eddie Soto is the ex of Cartel Crew’s Kat “Tatu Baby” Flores. Together they share a son called Deniro.

Eddie is reportedly Mexican but little is known about his age. We can assume that he is around the same age as is ex, Kat, who is 33 years old.

On Cartel Crew, Eddie said that he “got into the drug scene when he was eight or nine years old” and was “sentenced to five years in federal prison“.

Is Eddie Soto on Instagram?

Yes, Eddie can be found on Instagram @eddiesotoofficial with around 65k followers. He’s also on Twitter @EddieSo43356102.

While things clearly didn’t work out between Eddie and Tatu Baby, he’s now in a relationship with Katherine Rojas (@therealkatherinrojas).

Eddie looks to be doing well for himself since coming out of prison, judging by his Instagram account. He writes in his IG bio that he’s a fitness and business coach.

Cartel Crew: What is Eddie Soto’s documentary?

During Cartel Crew season 3 episode 1, a lot of drama circulates Eddie and his ex, Tatu Baby, because of a documentary that he created about his life.

His documentary is called My Life Through My Eyes, but it doesn’t look to have been released online yet. Naturally, many could assume that My Life Through My Eyes may be released on Netflix but that most likely isn’t the case.

In 2020, Eddie published a video to YouTube addressing the backlash that he received for the documentary where he said of his ex: “I understand the way she feels but I’m not bashing Kat. She was working 12 hours a day, always on her hustle.“

Kat thinks breaking up with Eddie was the most selfless thing she’s ever done, but Eddie doesn’t necessarily agree… 😟 #CartelCrew pic.twitter.com/3NZD2Pqj3R — Cartel Crew (@CartelCrewVH1) June 8, 2021

