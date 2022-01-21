Get to know HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod, ethnicity, husband and age explored











HGTV is a one-stop shop for anyone who loves a bit of home renovation, interior design and real estate. The TV channel focuses on all things home reno. There are many successful business people who host their own shows on the network – from Tarek El-Moussa to Tom Reber, Christina Haack to Egypt Sherrod.

Egypt is the host of new 2022 series Married to Real Estate which launched on January 13th. So, let’s find out more about HGTV show host Egypt Sherrod, her ethnicity, husband, age and career explored!

Who is Egypt Sherrod?

Egypt Sherrod, 45, is a real estate broker and the CEO of her own company Egypt Sherrod Real Estate Group.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania but is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

She’s one of the hosts on Married To Real Estate on HGTV alongside her husband. Egypt is also recognised for being a radio host on Dish Nation and a TV personality on other shows such as Property Virgins, Flipping Virgins and Good Morning America.

As per The List, at 19 years old, Egypt was “the youngest radio music director in the US“.

Egypt Sherrod’s ethnicity explored

While it is unconfirmed, Egypt appears to be of mixed ethnicity.

She’s taken to social media many times to share photos with her family and it appears that she’s very close to her sister, Tewan.

In 2019, she took to Facebook to pay tribute to her grandmother, Ruthie Mae. And, in the same year, she shared a throwback photo to Facebook of herself with her mother.

Egypt shared a photo to Instagram in 2021 showing four generations of her family.

Speaking to Hello Beautiful in 2012, Egypt said that one of the first women she looked up to as a child was Oprah Winfrey: “She was one of the most visible women of color on national TV, and that gave me a sense of pride.“

Who is Egypt’s husband?

Egypt has been married since 2010 to DJ Fadelf AKA Mike Jackson.

Mike and Egypt are parents to three daughters. Mike has a daughter from a previous relationship and together they had Kendall in 2012 and Harper in 2019.

Find Egypt on Instagram with around 260k followers @egyptsherrod and Mike on IG with around 32k followers @djfadelf.

